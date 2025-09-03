ARLINGTON, VA. and SEATTLE WA. – The Washington Capitals and Coupang, an American technology company powering U.S. exports around the globe, announced a multi-year partnership today that places the Coupang logo on Capitals home and third jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena beginning with the 2025-26 NHL preseason.
Washington Capitals Announce Coupang as Home and Third Jersey Patch Partner
Coupang logo debuts on home and third jerseys starting with the 2025-26 NHL preseason
Coupang will have its logo featuring its wordmark and a rocket worn on the upper right chest area of the jerseys. The logo is symbolic of Coupang’s services that offer international customers a selection of millions of items sold by U.S. companies including fresh groceries, consumer electronics, and home goods—99% of which are delivered within a day. Customers in some overseas markets can also order goods by midnight and have it delivered early the next morning. All of this is made possible by Coupang’s investments in advanced fulfillment and logistics technologies and services.
The partnership highlights Coupang as an American company that exports and builds economic bridges for U.S. businesses—small, medium, large, and agricultural—to sell their products abroad. Coupang serves millions of customers across more than 190 countries and territories.
With Coupang’s brand on the Capitals home jerseys, the partnership will promote Coupang’s and Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s commitment to supporting American companies’ efforts to grow their businesses and brands on an international scale. Coupang and MSE will collaborate each year to highlight the importance of small businesses and building economic growth at home through global sales of American goods.
This partnership follows a remarkable season for the Capitals, during which the organization gained global recognition thanks to the team's strong performance and captain Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of the historic all-time goals scored record. As the Capitals enter the 2025-26 season, they anticipate continued success on the ice as Ovechkin is nearing his 900th career goal and the milestone of 1,500 career games played, positioning Coupang's entitlement of the jersey patch for greater brand awareness.
“We’re proud to welcome Coupang as our home jersey patch partner, particularly as a U.S.-based company that helps American businesses, small, medium and large, succeed in global markets,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE. “Coupang is a proven ally for businesses across America, giving them the tools and reach to grow their sales and thrive by selling their goods to new customers in international markets. The patch reflects our shared commitment to businesses of all sizes, and we look forward to Coupang’s debut on home ice at Capital One Arena this fall.”
Coupang’s partnership includes several signage and advertising elements across the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics brands. Coupang will also receive entitlement to Capitals social media features and serve as the presenting partner of “Politics Aside” on Monumental Sports Network, as well as the presenting partner of Capitals Mic’d Up.
“Coupang looks forward to building upon our partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment. This initiative just makes sense. Both the Capitals and Coupang operate with speed and leverage technology to deliver world-class experiences for customers. By teaming up, we can deepen our efforts to accelerate economic growth at home by going digital and winning abroad through stronger sales and exports,” said HL Rogers, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Coupang.