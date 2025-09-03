Washington Capitals Announce Coupang as Home and Third Jersey Patch Partner

“We’re proud to welcome Coupang as our home jersey patch partner, particularly as a U.S.-based company that helps American businesses, small, medium and large, succeed in global markets,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE. “Coupang is a proven ally for businesses across America, giving them the tools and reach to grow their sales and thrive by selling their goods to new customers in international markets. The patch reflects our shared commitment to businesses of all sizes, and we look forward to Coupang’s debut on home ice at Capital One Arena this fall.”

Coupang’s partnership includes several signage and advertising elements across the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics brands. Coupang will also receive entitlement to Capitals social media features and serve as the presenting partner of “Politics Aside” on Monumental Sports Network, as well as the presenting partner of Capitals Mic’d Up.

“Coupang looks forward to building upon our partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment. This initiative just makes sense. Both the Capitals and Coupang operate with speed and leverage technology to deliver world-class experiences for customers. By teaming up, we can deepen our efforts to accelerate economic growth at home by going digital and winning abroad through stronger sales and exports,” said HL Rogers, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Coupang.