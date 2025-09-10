Washington Capitals and Nationals Collaborate on Specialty Jersey

Arlington, Va. and Washington, D.C. – The Washington Capitals and Nationals have announced a collaborative specialty jersey. As the Nationals wrap up their 20th anniversary season and the Capitals celebrated their historic 50th anniversary last year, the two organizations have joined to honor the strong relationship that they have built and their shared connection to the city.

The connection between these teams includes several memorable events, such as the thrilling 2015 NHL Winter Classic held at Nationals Park, ceremonial first pitches, the Stanley Cup appearance at Nationals Park and the Zamboni ride given to Nationals players at Capital One Arena shortly after they captured the World Series in 2019. This jersey symbolizes the living history of the remarkable moments created by both organizations, including bringing championships to the nation’s capital in back-to-back years with the Stanley Cup in 2018 and World Series in 2019.

Jersey Inspiration & Key Elements

The “Washington” across the chest symbolizes a shared passion and pride for representing thedistrict on the diamond and ice. The font on the front and back of the jersey, as well as thenumbers, are a tip of the cap to the Nationals 2005 home uniform, which brought Major League Baseball back to the city after a 33-year absence. Additionally, one shoulder features the Weagle as seen on the Capitals home primary jersey, while the other displays the Nationals 20thanniversary logo.

Dylan Strome Ceremonial First Pitch

Donning the specialty jersey, Capitals forward Dylan Strome will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on Monday, Sept. 15, when the Nationals host the Atlanta Braves. During batting practice that day, Nationals players will wear special-edition Capitals T-shirts. Additional Capitals-themed activations will take place at the ballpark throughout the evening.