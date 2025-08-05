Washington Capitals and MSE Foundation Award $55,000 Across Seven Capital Impact Fund Grant Cycle Beneficiaries 

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation) announced today seven beneficiaries of the organization’s Capital Impact Fund.

Black Girl Hockey Club, DC Stars Hockey, the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association, the Seek 1st Foundation, Tender Bridge (Baltimore Banners), Titans Youth Hockey and the Tucker Road Parent Hockey Organization are the seven nonprofits that will receive a combined $55,000 in funding. The organizations were selected by the Capitals based on their missions and impact toward diversity in hockey, as well as on their plans to use the funding to further advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the sport in the Washington, D.C., area. In addition, the Capital Impact Fund also supported the Capitals thirteenth Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament, which took place on July 25.

In 2020 the Capitals organization and MSE Foundation created the Capital Impact Fund to provide grants to organizations that assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community. In addition, the Capital Impact Fund has also provided funding for the Capitals Rising Stars Academy since 2023 to enable individuals to participate at no cost. Through its distribution of grants and support of the Rising Stars Academy, the Capital Impact Fund aims to assist minority youth players in reaching their greatest potential and to create more equal playing fields for all.

The Capital Impact Fund grants are designed to provide financial support to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to further advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in hockey. The objective of each grant is to provide access to the sport in all forms and concentrates on, but is not limited to: equipment, ice time, school programs, program fees and access to the game. The Capitals Rising Stars Academy provides elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color and their families. The program emphasizes physical and mental strength and includes social discussions around the culture of hockey. Since its inception, the Capitals and MSE Foundation have raised nearly $440,000 for the Capital Impact Fund.

The recent beneficiaries include:

**Black Girl Hockey Club**

The mission of Black Girl Hockey Club is to inspire and sustain passion for the game of hockey within Black communities, specifically with mothers, sisters, daughters and friends. To prevent exclusion in hockey based on race, gender, sexuality or ability in the face of institutional racism,

financial gatekeeping and program access, the Black Girl Hockey Club provides education, scholarship opportunities and community spaces that will give Black women access to hockey.

Black Girl Hockey Club will use the grant as part of their DC Impact Grant, a fund reflecting the diverse hockey culture of the DMV that prioritizes local players and their ambitions. Since launching a scholarship program, Black Girl Hockey Club has distributed more than $150,000 in grant funding for BIPOC athletes to participate in hockey.

**DC Stars**

DC Stars Hockey is the only co-op high school hockey team in Washington, D.C. Many schools in the district do not have a hockey team. The DC Stars organization is committed to providing student athletes at those schools an opportunity to play high school hockey. In addition to putting competitive varsity and junior varsity teams on the ice, the team aims to provide a safe and memorable high school sporting experience for its players and to nurture positive values that will benefit its players on and off the ice.

The grant will be used to increase the team’s scholarship fund in order to extend the sport’s reach to families without the financial means to participate.

**Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association**

The Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association (PVAHA) is the governing body of all amateur hockey within D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and is one of four Affiliates that make up the Southeastern District of USA Hockey. The goal of PVAHA is to encourage, foster and promote the development and growth of the sport of ice hockey within D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. PVAHA is committed to the Core Values of USA Hockey: sportsmanship, respect for the individual, integrity, pursuit of excellence at the individual, team and organization levels, enjoyment, loyalty, and teamwork.

PVAHA's mission is to grow hockey within Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, and to help ensure that local hockey organizations provide a fun and safe environment for kids to learn and enjoy the greatest sport on earth. PVAHA will use the grant to assist PVAHA Member Clubs within the affiliate to coordinate and execute Try Hockey for Free events for players of color during the upcoming hockey season.

**Seek 1st Foundation**

The Seek 1st Foundation is a nonprofit organization based out of Virginia. Seek 1st Foundation exists to raise awareness and generate funds for ice hockey scholarships to support all youth that have a desire to play, but need financial assistance to participate in a truly extraordinary sport. This mission helps to ensure youth stay active, healthy, strong and successful with life lessons including discipline, hard work and respect.

The Seek 1st Foundation's overall mission is to keep all kids on the ice. The Capital Impact Fund grant will be used to provide funding to the foundation’s diverse young athletes.

Tender Bridge uses hockey along with other activities as a vehicle to build lasting relationships with marginalized youth in high violence areas of Baltimore, Md. These relationships help youth access meaningful opportunities and support on the road to successful adulthood as they define it.

The grant will support the growing Baltimore Banners Hockey program operated by Tender Bridge. The program makes ice, roller, and street hockey entirely free for youth with barriers to entry in the sport. Funds will be allocated to ice time, outstanding equipment needs, and free meals and transportation for each of the organization’s 45+ participants over the course of the year.

**Titans Youth Hockey**

The mission of Titans Youth Hockey is to make ice hockey fun and accessible to any child, no matter their background or financial need. Titans Youth Hockey is a no-tryout program that was founded in 2010 and has teams in the Capital Corridor Hockey League. Titans players live in wards across the city, and they come from a wide variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds. The Titans seek to give back to the community with a variety of outreach and service programs.

Titans Youth Hockey will use the grant to offer scholarships to make hockey accessible to more children in the D.C., area, including covering registration fees for the upcoming season, gear and other skill-building opportunities.

**Tucker Road Parent Hockey Organization**

The Tucker Road Parent Hockey Organization (TRPHO) is a nonprofit organization consisting of hockey parents and community partners who are passionate and committed to the success of the Tucker Road Ducks Youth Ice Hockey Program. Together, we strive to nurture young athletes and foster a vibrant hockey community, a mission that is crucial for ensuring a brighter future for our players and the sport we love. We promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, firmly believing that #RepresentationMatters and #HockeyIsForEveryone, regardless of a family's socio-economic status.

The Tucker Road Parent Hockey Org will use the grant to support the Tucker Road Ducks Ice Hockey Program in a myriad of ways, including providing increased ice time and eliminating barriers to the sport. Their programming and support aim to create a more inclusive and thriving environment for youth athletes.

The Capital Impact Fund also supported this year’s Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament, which took place on July 25 in Baltimore. The tournament experience for all participants was elevated thanks to support from the fund and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. The experience included transportation, catered lunch, customized team shirts for each community center, a branded water bottle for each player, championship medals and a DJ to announce and provide music.