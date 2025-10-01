Washington Capitals and BMW of North America Announce Multiyear Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals and BMW of North America announced today a multiyear partnership featuring the automaker as a proud partner. Beginning with the 2025-26 season, BMW will serve as the proud presenting partner of the Capitals Mites on Ice program and of the organization’s annual Alumni Weekend, as well as a partner surrounding Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Caps Fore Charity event.

Through Mites on Ice, BMW of North America will join the Capitals in providing more than 600 youth hockey players the special opportunity to play in front of fans at Capital One Arena during an intermission at upcoming Capitals home games. Along with helping grow the game locally and creating memories for the next generation of hockey players, the brand will also serve as proud partner of the Capitals annual alumni weekend. The event, slated for mid-October, celebrates the Capitals rich history and unforgettable moments, bringing together former players and coaches for an annual reunion around Capitals hockey.

Further underscoring BMW of North America and the Capitals' shared commitment to the community, the brand will also serve as a proud partner surrounding Caps Fore Charity, an annual charitable event held by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. BMW will also activate around youth hockey development events at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, highlighting both BMW and the Capitals' dedication to supporting the growth of the game.

“BMW North America and our local area BMW dealers are thrilled to join forces with the Washington Capitals, an elite organization that shares our values of high-performance, innovation, and excellence,” said Tom Shanley, Vice President, Eastern Region, BMW of North America. “This partnership allows us to connect with a passionate and dedicated fanbase while giving them new ways to experience BMW – The Ultimate Driving Machine.”

Fans will also see BMW of North America’s support during games, including through integration on Monumental Sports Network, as well as through additional BMW activations at Medstar Capitals Iceplex.