Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson Named to Team Canada for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Capitals alternate captain Tom Wilson and goaltender Logan Thompson have been selected to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Hockey Canada announced today. Wilson and Thompson will be the first players in franchise history to represent Canada at the Olympics and join teammate Martin Fehérváry (Slovakia) as Capitals currently on Olympic rosters. Other teams competing in the Olympics will announce their rosters at a later date.

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will be the first Olympics to feature NHL players since 2014, will begin on Feb. 11 and will conclude with the gold medal game on Feb. 22.

Wilson, 31, has recorded 37 points (19g, 18a) in 38 games this season. The Toronto, Ontario native leads the Capitals in goals, points, power-play goals (7), points-per-game (0.97) and hits (101). Wilson, who set career highs in goals (33), assists (32) and points (65) in 81 games played last season, is currently on pace for 40 goals and 78 points. Among Canadian-born forwards, Wilson ranks tied for third in plus-minus rating (+16), tied for sixth in power-play goals and tied for 10th in goals. In addition, Wilson is one of just two Canadian forwards averaging at least three minutes of power play ice time and two minutes of shorthanded ice time (Wilson: 3:01 TOI/GP, 2:12 SH TOI/GP; Bo Horvat: 3:57 PP TOI/GP, 2:05 SH TOI/GP). The 6’4”, 225-pound forward is the only player in the NHL with 19 or more goals and 100-plus hits.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Wilson has recorded 102 points (52g, 50a) in 119 games played. Wilson’s 52 goals in that span are the ninth most by a Canadian forward.