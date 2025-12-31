Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson Named to Team Canada for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Wilson and Thompson will be available to the media following today’s game in the Interview Room at Capital One Arena.

OlympiansInGame_WillyLT
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

Capitals alternate captain Tom Wilson and goaltender Logan Thompson have been selected to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Hockey Canada announced today. Wilson and Thompson will be the first players in franchise history to represent Canada at the Olympics and join teammate Martin Fehérváry (Slovakia) as Capitals currently on Olympic rosters. Other teams competing in the Olympics will announce their rosters at a later date.

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will be the first Olympics to feature NHL players since 2014, will begin on Feb. 11 and will conclude with the gold medal game on Feb. 22.

Wilson, 31, has recorded 37 points (19g, 18a) in 38 games this season. The Toronto, Ontario native leads the Capitals in goals, points, power-play goals (7), points-per-game (0.97) and hits (101). Wilson, who set career highs in goals (33), assists (32) and points (65) in 81 games played last season, is currently on pace for 40 goals and 78 points. Among Canadian-born forwards, Wilson ranks tied for third in plus-minus rating (+16), tied for sixth in power-play goals and tied for 10th in goals. In addition, Wilson is one of just two Canadian forwards averaging at least three minutes of power play ice time and two minutes of shorthanded ice time (Wilson: 3:01 TOI/GP, 2:12 SH TOI/GP; Bo Horvat: 3:57 PP TOI/GP, 2:05 SH TOI/GP). The 6’4”, 225-pound forward is the only player in the NHL with 19 or more goals and 100-plus hits.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Wilson has recorded 102 points (52g, 50a) in 119 games played. Wilson’s 52 goals in that span are the ninth most by a Canadian forward.

Most Goals Among Canadian-Born Forwards since 2024-25

Player
Team
GP
G

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche11764
Sam ReinhartFlorida Panthers11861

Morgan Geekie

Boston Bruins11758
Mark ScheifeleWinnipeg Jets11957
Sidney CrosbyPittsburgh Penguins11854
John TavaresToronto Maple Leafs11453
Brandon HagelTampa Bay Lightning11553
Wyatt JohnstonDallas Star12153
Tom WilsonWashington Capitals11952
Seth JarvisCarolina Hurricanes10751

Logan Thompson, 28, has a 15-10-3 record with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 games this season. Thompson, a native of Calgary, Alberta, ranks tied for third in the NHL in save percentage and fourth in goals-against average among goaltenders with at least 20 games played. In addition, the 6’4”, 207-pound goaltender ranks tied for fifth in games started (28), sixth in saves (690) and tied for sixth in wins. Per Sportlogiq, Thompson ranks first among Canadian-born goaltenders and third in the NHL in goals saved above expected (25.3)

2025-26 Goals Saved Above Expected Leaders

Goaltender
Team
Country
GP
GSAE
Ilya Sorokin
NY Islanders
Russia
24
32.3
Igor Shesterkin
NY Rangers
Russia
32
25.7
Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
Canada
28
25.3
Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
United States
27
21.4
Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
Sweden
25
20.8
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
United States
21
20.0
Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
Canada
24
19.5
David Rittich
NY Islanders
Czechia
16
17.7
Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
Sweden
15
17.6
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
United States
17
17.5

Thompson has a record of 46-16-9 with a 2.42 goals against average, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts in 71 games since joining the Capitals ahead of the 2024-25 season. In that span, Thompson ranks fourth in the NHL in goals-against average, fifth in wins and tied for sixth in save percentage (min. 50 GP).

News Feed

Wilson, Thompson Both Named to Team Canada

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Host Rangers in New Year's Eve Matinee

Caps Fall to Florida, 5-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Finish Trip in Florida

Chychrun Lifts Caps Past Devils in OT

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Capitals Have Six Prospects Playing in 2026 World Junior Championship

Caps Crumble in Third, Fall 7-3

Capitals Loan Ivan Miroshnichenko to Hershey

Caps Meet Blueshirts in Metro Clash

Caps Fall in OT in Motown, 3-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps, Wings Move West for Rematch

Caps Can't Get Started in Loss to Wings

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Host Wings in Saturday Matinee