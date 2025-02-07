The Washington Capitals Debut “Celebrating Black History” Specialty Jersey

The specialty jersey, designed by The Museum DC, debuted concurrently with the Celebrating Black Hockey – Pathways to Hockey panel as an homage to Black history and culture in Washington, D.C.

By Hayley Salvatore
@hayleysalvator3 WashingtonCaps.com

Growing up as a Black hockey player in Washington, D.C., Duante’ Abercrombie never thought he would see the kente cloth pattern on a hockey jersey, let alone one worn by an NHL team.

The Tennessee State University head ice hockey coach has long been an advocate of representation within hockey and felt honored to be a part of the small group of Black hockey professionals that unveiled the Washington Capitals’ “Celebrating Black History” specialty jerseys on Feb. 5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in conjunction with the Celebrating Black History – Pathways to Hockey panel.

Designed by The Museum DC, a premium retail boutique and event space in northeast Washington, D.C., the “Celebrating Black History” specialty jersey honors Black heritage, culture and community with distinct ties to the D.C.

The front of the jersey features the Capitals primary logo transformed to incorporate a colorful kente pattern within the hockey stick letter “t,” as well as the numbers on the back of the jersey. Kente cloth traditionally represents royalty, however, the pattern’s use on the jersey is twofold – it also incorporates the designers’ ties to the D.C. region and historically Black colleges and universities, which typically give graduates kente-patterned stoles to wear with their cap and gown.

“We were inspired, of course, by the late Big John Thompson, who was an extraordinary coach at Georgetown University. He made kente print to us like a fashionable thing when we were coming up, and so we infused the kente print with The Museum DC logo colors,” Nyrik Lee Sr., The Museum DC’s Chief Branding Officer said.

Additionally, the colors of the three stars are red, yellow and green to represent the unity of the pan-African flag. The right shoulder patch includes The Museum DC logo with its coloring representing the original WMATA train system lines, while the left shoulder patch is the Capitals 50th Anniversary secondary logo.

Having designed the specialty jersey entirely on a computer, the jersey’s debut during the Celebrating Black History – Pathways to Hockey panel was the first time Lee and his The Museum DC colleagues saw their work come to life

“This has just been a dream come true,” said Le’Greg Harrison, The Museum DC’s co-founder. “Being native Washingtonians, it seems like we’ve been here forever, and our families have been entrenched into the community, and so when we talk about diversity, this is it.”

Along with Abercrombie, Lee and Harrison, the panel included Howard University alumnus and Monumental Sports & Entertainment analyst Tarik El-Bashir and 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Devante Smith-Pelly. The panel discussed the importance of representation within hockey and answered questions from students and faculty from Howard University.

“It was more so giving back to the community, but also looking into the eyes of the younger Duante’ Abercrombie’s, and I saw that they were truly attentive – it was an unreal experience,” Abercrombie said of the event. “It’s just representation and it’s the Capitals doing their part to include everybody in the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Howard University is a very prominent university in the D.C. area, and to intentionally put something like that on a jersey, to let them know that you are also a part of the Washington Capitals family, is extremely empowering.”

Tanbrance Berry, a Howard University freshman in the BA/JD program, found the panel opened her eyes to possibilities she didn’t know were available to her in the hockey world as she works toward her goal of becoming a sports agent.

“It’s opened my eyes that I can work in hockey, I can work in baseball, I can work anywhere else and the options aren’t just basketball, football and soccer – there’s more to the sport’s world, so that’s great,” Berry said. “It’s hard to be a sports agent, I’ve heard that growing up, but seeing that people got there, then I can get there too. It’s going to be hard, but it’s going to be worth it.”

Following the panel, Berry and her classmates, including members of the Howard University Figure Skating Club, were invited to skate.

The Celebrating Black History jerseys signed by the entirety of the Capitals’ roster will be auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation auction with proceeds benefitting the Capital Impact Fund.

The Black History Month Jersey Unveiling and Celebrating Black History auction are part of initiatives taking place throughout the month of February in celebration of Capitals Black History Month presented by Giant. Enterprises will honor the organization’s history, celebrate Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game of hockey in the region.

