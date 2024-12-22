The Washington Capitals and MedStar Health Spread Holiday Cheer to Pediatric Patients 

Washington, D.C. -- When Clark Durand walked into the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center outpatient clinic, the five-and-a-half-year-old was excited to see it full of gingerbread houses instead of the typical art supplies offered to kids during their visit. His excitement was elevated when four Washington Capitals players walked through the doors, ready to help Clark and the other outpatients decorate their gingerbread houses with icing and colorful candy.
Clark took a liking to defenseman Martin Fehervary, who spent the entirety of the visit decorating with Clark and chatting with his parents.
“He's been sitting with Martin so long and they've been engineering their first gingerbread house for both of them for this whole time, and he's, I can tell he's engaged, and he's been conversational, and that's a sign that he's like feeling relaxed and enjoying himself, which is just always great to see because that's not always something that he's up for doing, and that comes from a medically challenging life,” Clark’s mother Mary Durand said.