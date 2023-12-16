Ryan Leonard and Ryan Chesley Named to 2024 U.S. National Junior Team

ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals prospects Ryan Leonard and Ryan Chesley have been named to the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team, USA Hockey announced today.

Leonard, the Capitals’ first-round pick (8th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, has recorded 18 points (10g, 8a) in 17 games during his freshman season at Boston College (NCAA). Leonard ranks tied for first on Boston College in plus/minus (+8), second in goals (10) and shots (66) and fourth in points (18).

Leonard, 18, spent the 2022-23 season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s Under-18 Team, recording 94 points (51g, 43a) in 57 games. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward led the team in power-play goals (15) and shorthanded goals (3) and ranked third in points. In addition, Leonard ranked second in game-winning goals (7) and plus/minus (+77).

The Northhampton, Massachusetts native won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 Under-18 World Championships. Leonard scored the gold-medal clinching goal in overtime against Sweden, giving the United States their first Under-18 gold since 2017. Leonard led all skaters in plus/minus (+16) and finished third in tournament scoring with 17 points (8g, 9a) in seven games.

Chesley, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota (NCAA), has registered six points (2g, 4a) and a team-high +9 plus/minus rating in 18 games this season.

The 6’0”, 201-pound defenseman earned a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2023 World Junior Championship, recording one assist in seven games. In addition, Chesley recorded 10 points (2g, 8a) in 36 games during his freshman season at Minnesota in 2022-23. The Mahtomedi, Minnesota native finished the season ranked fourth on Minnesota in blocked shots (52) and fourth among the team’s defensemen in plus/minus (+15). In 54 career games at Minnesota, Chesley has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a) and a +24 plus/minus rating.

Leonard and Chesley are products of USA Hockey’s NTDP and were teammates on the U.S. National Under-18 team during the 2021-22 season. In six games at the 2022 Under-18 World Championships, Leonard and Chesley combined for 11 points (7g, 4a) and earned a silver medal.

This year will mark the first time multiple Capitals’ prospects have represented the United States at the World Junior Championship since Riley Barber, Connor Carrick and Thomas Di Pauli skated for Team USA at the 2014 tournament in Malmo, Sweden.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 23, 2023 – Jan. 5, 2024. Team USA will begin play on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. ET versus Norway. All Team USA games will air in the United States on NHL Network. For the full schedule and more information, please visit usahockey.com.