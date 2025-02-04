Rising Stars and Breaking Down Barriers

Abercrombie said Rising Stars looks to not only equip athletes with the necessary tools on the ice to be successful, but also to provide them and their families with the knowledge and confidence to advocate for equity amongst their peers.

“In turn, hockey culture in the DMV continues to strengthen because all participants’ voices are heard and valued,” Abercrombie said.

Like Abercrombie, Bryan King grew up in the region and has been a Rising Stars Academy coach since its inception. Entering his seventh season as the head coach of Gonzaga College High School’s Varsity II team, King believes the off-ice portion of Rising Stars is the most impactful for players.

“I think the sense of family and just knowing that there are people that are playing the game that look and come from similar backgrounds as you, that's an experience that you won't be able to take away from a person that experiences Rising Stars,” King said.

Like many other parents, Magnuson-Anderson attended the off-ice session to learn from the panelists. She felt the advice from Hockey Hall of Fame member Angela James and Capitals Development Camp invitee Ayo Adeniye, among others, was inspiring. Listening to them speak helped Magnuson-Anderson feel more confident in knowing there is not just one route her son can take to achieve success within the hockey world.

“It's just so awesome to be able to show him that there's so many avenues for you,” Magnuson-Anderson said. “If you love the sport, there's different things you can do with it, and it doesn't matter what level you play, as long as you have that passion and that drive – I love it.”

Anderson’s takeaway from the panels – “believing in myself” – was more simplistic than his mother’s, yet just as powerful.

“We just want to thank the Caps for being committed to growing the sport in so many different avenues, and for allowing us to be a part of this,” Magnuson-Anderson said. “We'll be here for years to come.”

Meet the Coaches

With deep connections to the Metropolitan area hockey community, both Duante’ Abercrombie and Bryan King are dedicated to helping the next generation of BIPOC hockey players reach their full potential. Learn more about their hockey journey in their professional bios.

Duante’ Abercrombie

A Washington, D.C. native, Abercrombie is currently serving as the first HBCU men’s hockey head coach at Tennessee State University. He began playing hockey with the Fort DuPont Cannons at Washington, D.C.’s Fort Dupont Ice Arena at the age of six. Abercrombie is an alumnus of Gonzaga College High School, where he won multiple championships as a player and a coach. He also coached at Georgetown Preparatory School and led the team to its first IAC Championship in his first year.

Following his time coaching high school hockey, Abercrombie served in roles as Stevenson University’s assistant ice hockey coach and as the Washington Little Caps’ Director of Player Achievement. He has also served as the Coaching Development Associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23 season) and participated in the Boston Bruins Scouting Mentorship Program.

Abercrombie is also a member of the Capitals’ Black Hockey Committee and an inaugural member of the National Hockey League Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC Coaches Program.