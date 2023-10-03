Registration Now Open for Washington Capitals Coaches Day 

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Capitals coaching staff are extending a unique opportunity to local youth hockey coaches by hosting Coaches Day on Friday, Nov. 17, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

Coaches from across the Washington, D.C. region are invited to participate in the free event. Registration is required. Click here to learn more and to register.

The event will feature on- and off-ice presentations featuring members of the Capitals coaching staff. To kick off the day, Coaches are invited to watch the Capitals practice following Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery’s practice plan. Post practice with feature remarks by Carbery, followed by presentations by members of the Capitals coaching staff. A moderated Q&A session by members of Capitals coaching and player development staff will follow.

Capitals alumnus and Monumental Sports Network analyst Craig Laughlin will also host a panel featuring notable coaches from the hockey community. Panelists include*: Wendy Marco, Washington Capitals Skating Coach; Duante Abercrombie, Capitals Black Hockey Committee Member, Capitals Rising Stars Academy Lead Coach and former Coaching Development Associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs; Heather Mannix, Manager, Education and Player Development for USA Hockey; Scott Paluch, Director of Player Development for USA Hockey; and Zoey Pellowitz, former USA Hockey Maccabiah Games Silver Medalist, Washington Pride (JWHL) and Manhattanville NCAA Division III player and Nazareth College Women’s Ice Hockey Assistant Coach. Additional panelists are slated to be announced. Panelists are subject to change.

In addition, Sequoia Austin, Mental Transformation Coach, Mindset Consultant, Speaker and Owner of Cycle of Love Mindset Coaching, will present during Coaches Day. Sequoia specializes in working in the field of athletics to help coaches tap into their “why” and remember the impact and purpose as leaders and educators. Cycle of Love creates unique programming for individuals, teams, groups and organizations to bring intention and purpose to the work they put toward any goal or dream.

New this season, the Capitals will host an on-ice Girls & Women’s Coaching Clinic prior to Coaches Day. The clinic will take place from 8:30-9:20 a.m. and feature USA Hockey’s ADM Manager of Female Hockey Heather Mannix, as well as other notable women coaches.

According to USA Hockey, overall, there's been significant growth in participation in the D.C. area since Alex Ovechkin was drafted. Total participation in ice hockey has increased by 70%. In that same time frame the female participation in ice hockey has increased 140%. There are approximately 37 ice facilities in the area, with a total of 54 sheets of ice. The Capitals have also refurbished or built 14 outdoor ball/inline hockey rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia to further encourage the growth of the game. In addition, the total USAH registration of adult and youth players across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland is 21,949 individuals, including a total of 12,749 youth players.