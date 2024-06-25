Nick and Jenner Jensen to Host Swing Fore the Future: A Fight to End Duchenne

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen and his wife, Jenner, will host Swing Fore the Future: A Fight to End Duchenne on Monday, Aug. 19, at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va. Coordinated by the Jensens and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the event offers fans the opportunity to golf at the award-winning Army Navy Country Club, followed by a dinner with select Capitals players in support of a special cause to the Capitals family.

Tickets are now available at washcaps.com/swingforethefuture. Proceeds will be used by PPMD to support research for individuals diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, particularly diagnoses with rare exons. PPMD’s mission is to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is the most common type of muscular dystrophy in children. It is a progressive disorder that causes muscles to become weaker over time.

Confirmed Capitals players to be in attendance include Nicolas Aube-Kubel, John Carlson, Nick Jensen and Dylan Strome. Former Capitals player Anthony Mantha is also slated to participate. Additional Capitals players will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the opportunity to golf at Army Navy Country Club, Swing Fore the Future includes a VIP dinner with participating Capitals/NHL players. There will also be autograph and photograph opportunities with players prior to the shotgun start. Swing Fore the Future will also feature contests including hole in one, closet to pin and longest drive as well as a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets.

A virtual auction will launch on Friday, Aug. 9 and feature autographed items as well as experiences at washcaps.com/swingforthefutureauction.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit washcaps.com/swingforethefuture.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy:

Duchenne is a life-limiting genetic condition that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting-edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.