Capitals Recall Bogdan Trineyev and Clay Stevenson

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Bogdan Trineyev and goaltender Clay Stevenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed forward Ryan Leonard and goaltender Charlie Lindgren on Injured Reserve (IR).

Trineyev, 23, has recorded 12 points (6g, 6a) in 16 games with Hershey this season. The 6’3”, 206-pound forward ranks first on the Bears in plus-minus rating (+7), second in goals and third in points.

Trineyev registered 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games with Hershey last season. Trineyev ranked tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus (+13), fifth in shots (109) and sixth in goals. Trineyevalso led Hershey with five goals and seven points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev’s three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

Trineyev was drafted by the Capitals in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. In 143 career AHL games with Hershey, Trineyev has recorded 50 points (29g, 21a) and a +32 plus-minus rating.

Stevenson, 26, has a 7-4-0 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 11 gameswith Hershey this season. Among goaltenders with at least 10 games played, Stevenson ranks eighth in the AHL in save percentage. The 6’5”, 196-pound goaltender has posted a 6-1-0 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in his last seven starts, dating back to Oct. 31. In that span, Stevenson has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his seven starts. Stevenson made 36 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Lehigh Valleyon Nov. 16, which marked the second-most saves he has made in a single game in his AHL career.

Stevenson posted an 18-8-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey in 2024-25. Stevenson also made his NHL debut on April 17 at Pittsburgh, making 33 saves in the Capitals’ regular-season finale. In his lone start of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on May 9, Stevenson stopped 28 of 32 shots faced in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals at Lehigh Valley to help the Bears stave off elimination.

As a rookie in 2023-24, Stevenson posted a record of 24-10-2 with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and seven shutouts in 36 games with Hershey. Stevenson’s seven shutouts led the AHL and tied the Bears’ single-season shutout record. Stevenson, who represented Hershey at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. Stevenson and goaltending partner Hunter Shepard were the recipients of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals per game during the AHL’s regular season. Stevenson also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, stopping nine of 10 shots against.

Stevenson has a 52-22-6 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 83 career AHL games with Hershey.