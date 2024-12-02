Jakob Chychrun Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun has been named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Dec. 1, the NHL announced today.

Chychrun, 26, recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in four games, helping the Capitals go 4-0-0 last week to propel the team to the top of the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings. Chychrun’s seven points ranked second among all defensemen, trailing only Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes (1g-8a–9p in 4 GP). Chychrun factored on the game-winning goal in three-straight games (2g, 1a) from Nov. 25 to 29, including the overtime winner on Nov. 29 vs. the New York Islanders, which marked his third career overtime goal.

Chychrun has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a) in 19 games this season, which ranks second among Capitals blueliners. Chychrun’s eight goals this season rank tied for first among NHL defensemen, while his 0.42 goals-per-game rate ranks first (min. 10 GP).