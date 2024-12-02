Jakob Chychrun Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Defenseman recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in four games as Washington went 4-0-0

ChychrunThirdStar_Web
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun has been named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Dec. 1, the NHL announced today.

Chychrun, 26, recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in four games, helping the Capitals go 4-0-0 last week to propel the team to the top of the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings. Chychrun’s seven points ranked second among all defensemen, trailing only Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes (1g-8a–9p in 4 GP). Chychrun factored on the game-winning goal in three-straight games (2g, 1a) from Nov. 25 to 29, including the overtime winner on Nov. 29 vs. the New York Islanders, which marked his third career overtime goal.

Chychrun has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a) in 19 games this season, which ranks second among Capitals blueliners. Chychrun’s eight goals this season rank tied for first among NHL defensemen, while his 0.42 goals-per-game rate ranks first (min. 10 GP).

News Feed

Caps Overcome Devils, 6-5

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate 

Caps Clash with Devils

Chychrun's OT Goal Propels Caps to 5-4 Win

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Host Isles on Black Friday

Call It A Comeback

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Conclude Mentors' Trip in Tampa

Capitals To Host Pride Night Presented by Giant Dec. 3

Caps Overcome Cats, 4-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Kick Off Mentors' Trip in Florida

Devils Drop Caps, 3-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Have Saturday Night Date with Devils in DC

Avs Nip Caps, 2-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate