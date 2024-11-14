Jack Daniel's and Caps Announce Fourth Single Barrel Personal Collection

Arlington, VA - The Washington Capitals and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey announced today their fourth Jack Daniel's Personal Selection Capitals Barrel featuring Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey selected by Capitals alumnus Alan May.

Fans in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., now have the opportunity to purchase special Jack Daniel's Capitals bottles featuring Tennessee Whiskey from four barrels. Fans are encouraged to check with their local retail stores on availability.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Washington Capitals with the release of one-of-a-kind selection of our Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey chosen by Alan May,” said Ben Osei, Jack Daniel’s Marketing Manager. “This unique offering is sure be a collectible for Capitals fans and whiskey aficionados that won’t last long.”

This summer, May participated in a whiskey selection experience with distillers from Jack Daniel's to select the barrels available to Capitals fans.

The Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Collection Program is a highly selective process, with only one out of every 100 barrels produced deemed worthy of the distinction by the team of whiskey makers at Jack Daniel's. The barrels mature in the highest reaches of Jack Daniel's barrel houses, where extreme temperature variations dramatically increase the interplay between wood and whiskey. The result is a collection of bold, robust flavors and notes of toasted oak and vanilla that are unique to each individual barrel.

“It was incredible being part of the fourth Jack Daniel’s whiskey selection process earlier this year, and I’m excited for fans to experience another one-of-a-kind offering with a Capitals twist with this barrel’s release,” said May.

This year's selection marks the fourth time Jack Daniel's and the Capitals have collaborated on a barrel pick. In Nov. 2021, Jack Daniel's and the Capitals unveiled their first highly successful single barrel personal collection featuring four barrels selected by May during a visit to the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN.