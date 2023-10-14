Gabriel Tardiff's Will to Lead: Highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month

The lead instructor of the Rising Stars Academy, Duante Abercrombie, led each attendee through sessions on conflict resolution, hockey culture, and race. The sessions also featured Players Against Hate curriculum that worked to increase awareness and eliminate racism and name-calling by youth athletes, their teams and coaches, their families, and spectators.
Gabriel, who noted is one of only a handful of players of color in his league, reiterates that hockey is for everyone and that with the right mindset and mentality, one can overcome any challenge that presents itself.
Brian recalls two years ago an incident that happened in Gabriel’s league regarding discriminatory name-calling to another player of color.
It was at that moment that Brian and his wife started to have some concerns about the potential of Gabriel facing any future hatred or negativity while playing the sport he loves.
The Rising Stars Academy came at the perfect time to not only educate Gabriel but Brian and Patty as well. They both wanted to assure themselves that Gabriel was in a protective and safe environment.
“I remember afterwards telling the coaches he plays for now that this is something that we need to bring back here,” said Brian. “It had been him playing three or four years before we finally had heard and seen something happen on the racial slur front. So, we weren't scared - but we kind of became worried about it after that incident, and we've become more proactive now in terms of ‘how can we make a difference? How can we just change the mindset a little bit’ so that there aren't those kinds of problems going on?”
Abercrombie’s teachings were directed to help each player feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. Hate and negativity may always be around, but it’s about how the player combats these challenges and rises above as a person and player.
Gabriel’s eyes opened this summer when his travel team faced off against a team called HPOC (Hockey Players Of Color).
For so long, he began to believe the notion that hockey was a white sport, and he was in the minority. Now, he’s pushing for a new normal.
“It was really nice to see a team over the summer put something together for hockey players of color,” said Gabriel. “That's when I really started thinking about the fact that there are not that many kids [of color]. So, I was just kind of amazed to see that. The fact that they put kids together on a team just for one tournament and see how well they played together and everything.”
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation are celebrating and support the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
Highlighting local hockey players of color like Gabriel, who’s passion originated from rollerblading in the neighborhood to being awarded as an assistant captain, proves that hockey is for everyone, and everyone’s journey is different no matter what color or race you are.
For Gabriel, he was born to lead no matter the challenge.
“Those hard times are when you grow as a person and you see real leaders emerge on your team,” he said. “You have to decide, ‘do I want to follow the complainers, or do I want to motivate my teammates to keep fighting for that win?’ I choose to lead and motivate.”