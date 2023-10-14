Gabriel Tardiff's Will to Lead: Highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month

Brian, who grew up in Cincinnati and moved to Northern Virginia, was immediately hooked as a Capitals fan. His wife, Patty who has South American roots, had never watched hockey before, but quickly got invested to the new sport.

“Hockey is new to her whole side of the family,” said Brian. “Her mom comes from Peru, so she is like in awe of watching [hockey]. She's learning the sport as she watches Gabriel play. They don't have that in South America so being able to break ground in that particular way is something that my wife is super proud of. The fact that she can share that with her family, and the Hispanic side, and just bring them something that they've never seen and don't ever get exposed to back in their home countries.”

Gabriel understands his position as a hockey player of color playing in a predominantly white sport and has never taken anything for granted.

As the natural born leader that he is, he doesn’t want to worry about himself; rather inspire future players to continue diversifying the sport.

“I don't see a lot of kids with brown skin like me playing hockey and I would love to see more people like me out there on the ice,” said Gabriel. “I think it goes back to there not being many rinks everywhere, it's an expensive sport, and when you don't see any role models who look like you in the NHL, it can be hard to get excited about a sport. I would love to help change that for another kid and be a role model in the league.”

Brian and Patty both saw leadership qualities in Gabriel from a young age and credit him as an “old soul.” As a 13-year-old, it’s rare to find an individual as outspoken, articulate, and as confident as Gabriel is.

His maturity is constantly on display at home and on the ice.

“He seems to think and act differently in terms of other kids his age,” said Brian. “Patty and I would look at each other sometimes and be like, ‘did he just say that’ like that was so unexpected from a 10-year-old or 12-year-old and he continues to do it.”

In school Gabriel was taught to be a leader rather than a follower. Leading by example, especially on the ice is something he takes pride in.

“I’ve taken a lot of roles and other things in school, or just like on the team in general,” said Gabriel. “[In hockey,] I'll leave warmups and get everybody excited and hyped up and pick them up when they're down. I just try my very best to be out there and help everybody when they need it.”

He was in attendance of the Washington Capitals’ Rising Stars Academy back in September that provided elite skill development and mentorship to youth hockey players of color.

Gabriel went into the Academy not knowing a single player or coach but left with countless memories and lessons he’d remember forever.

“Going to a camp like Rising Stars, helped push me to open up and meet others,” he said. “Sit and listen patiently to presentations to take back to my team the things I learned and share them with the coaches and players.”