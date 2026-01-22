Divin' With Dew

The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. W features more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families, as well as content and interviews on various lifestyle topics. It is available for purchase online at *washcaps.com/WMagazine* and at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

After having a YouTube channel for more than a decade, Brandon Duhaime decided it was time to finally start putting it to use to show off one of his favorite hobbies: spearfishing.

How would you describe spearfishing?

It’s a primal way of catching your fish. It’s how people back in the day used to do it.

What do you like about it?

I liked that I could go out for two weeks and catch all my fish for the summer, freeze them and have good, fresh fish all summer.

When did you first get into it?

I picked it up a few years ago and started taking it seriously this summer. I studied up on my game and took some big steps.

How would you describe your current skill level?

It’s tough to gauge because if you’re a wily veteran at spearfishing and you watch my videos, you’re going to think this guy’s no good. But, in my last couple days this summer, I was actually getting a lot better. My breath holds were better, I’m not getting too nervous down there and I’m a little more poised.

Have any of your teammates joined you?

Jakob Chychrun. You’ll have to see it in the video.

What inspired you to launch your YouTube channel?

I’ve actually had the channel for over 10 years now. I wanted to start uploading videos to it four years ago but didn’t have a GoPro. I finally got one this summer and recorded a bunch of footage.

Why should fans subscribe?

It’s great content. We’re going to start off with strictly spearfishing videos showing what I do before maybe getting into some voiceovers that explain what I’m thinking down there.