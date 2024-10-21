Color of Hockey: Smith-Pelly's role expanding as Capitals TV analyst

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who’ll appear as an analyst on some Washington Capitals pregame, postgame and alternate broadcasts this season.

Devante Smith-Pelly said he feels like a rookie again.

The veteran of eight NHL seasons was standing in a studio area outside Capital One Arena before the Washington Capitals home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12, waiting his turn to go on air for a pregame segment as a new addition to the team’s broadcast crew this season.

“I'm still learning but the whole crew behind the scenes have been very, very helpful and very patient with me as I transition to this new life,” he said.

The 32-year-old Scarborough, Ontario, native said he’s excited about appearing as an analyst on between 25-30 Capitals pregame, postgame and alternate broadcasts -- akin to ESPN’s “ManningCast” NFL game coverage -- on the team’s Monumental Sports Network (MNMT).

He’s also pumped about the chance to work alongside a play-by-play announcer as an analyst during a game between Penn State and Army’s NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams at Capital One Arena on Dec. 12.

The contest is part of the inaugural Capital Hockey Classic, which will also feature a game between the United States Military Academy West Point and United States Naval Academy club hockey teams.

“I’m looking forward to digging in and scouting, learning about the college game,” Smith-Pelly said. “I never played college hockey, it’s not something I’ve really followed. I’m excited to challenge myself to call a good game and make sure that the intermission and pre and postgame (shows) are good shows.”

Smith-Pelly, who retired from the NHL in 2022, said transitioning from being a player to a broadcaster in the city where he achieved his greatest success is a great way for him to stay connected to hockey.

“Honestly, when I retired, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do,” he said. “I gave broadcasting a try at TSN (in Canada) and after the first show, I was, like, ‘Wow, I actually really enjoyed that.’ I knew I wanted to stick with hockey, but I knew I didn’t want to coach or anything like that.