Caps in School 50th Anniversary Song

As part of the Caps in School program presented by KMPG, Paulie Z worked with Brooke Grove Elementary School (Olney, MD) third through fifth graders to create a song celebrating the Capitals 50th anniversary.

Paulie Z is a musician, educator, actor and artist from the band Z02.

The song was created through the David Z Foundation whose mission is to transform lives through music education. Peter Bondra and Alan May were part of both filming and pep rally.

The elementary students met with Paulie Z four times to brainstorm and create the song after spending time doing research on the history of the Capitals.

"It was an amazingly unique opportunity for our students and school community," Travis Payne, Principal of Brooke Grove Elementary, said. "In school, we don’t have these rich opportunities to connect school instruction with real world applications.”

The music video was filmed at both Brooke Grove and MedStar Capitals Iceplex with cameos featuring Peter Bondra and Alan May.

“The kids enjoyed visiting the Capitals practice facility and recording the videos," Payne said.

"They were able to let loose, be themselves, and enjoy the experience without too many strict restrictions. The opportunity to free style dance and ice skate in the video was a highlight. Most importantly, they felt like their voices and opinions were valued, utilized and showcased.”