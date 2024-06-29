Caps Bring Thompson Back from Vegas

An hour after sending winger Beck Malenstyn to Buffalo on Saturday morning in Vegas at the 2024 NHL Draft, the Caps announced a second deal. They’ve dealt a pair of third-round choices – the New York Islanders’ third-round pick in 2024 and Washington’s own third-round selection in 2025 – to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Logan Thompson.

A Calgary native, the 27-year-old Thompson was originally signed by the Capitals’ organization on May 21, 2019. He was signed to an AHL Hershey deal at that time, and he spent the 2019-20 season – his first as a pro – with the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays in the Washington system.

Thompson then signed with Vegas as a free agent the following summer, and he spent much of the next two seasons with AHL Henderson. He made one brief relief appearance with the Golden Knights in 2020-21, making his NHL debut in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury in Minnesota on March 10, 2021.

By the middle of the 2021-22 season, Thompson was in the NHL to stay. He was an NHL All-Star in 2022-23, when he posted a 21-13-3 record. Last season, Thompson was 25-14-5 with a shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save pct.

Over parts of five NHL seasons, the right-handed catching Thompson has compiled a 56-32-11 record with four shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .912 save pct. in 103 games (95 starts). He carries a most reasonable salary cap dent of $766,667 for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the final year of his current pact.