Caps Bring Thompson Back from Vegas

Caps reacquire former farmhand Thompson from Vegas for pair of 3rd rounders

logan

An hour after sending winger Beck Malenstyn to Buffalo on Saturday morning in Vegas at the 2024 NHL Draft, the Caps announced a second deal. They’ve dealt a pair of third-round choices – the New York Islanders’ third-round pick in 2024 and Washington’s own third-round selection in 2025 – to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Logan Thompson.

A Calgary native, the 27-year-old Thompson was originally signed by the Capitals’ organization on May 21, 2019. He was signed to an AHL Hershey deal at that time, and he spent the 2019-20 season – his first as a pro – with the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays in the Washington system.

Thompson then signed with Vegas as a free agent the following summer, and he spent much of the next two seasons with AHL Henderson. He made one brief relief appearance with the Golden Knights in 2020-21, making his NHL debut in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury in Minnesota on March 10, 2021.

By the middle of the 2021-22 season, Thompson was in the NHL to stay. He was an NHL All-Star in 2022-23, when he posted a 21-13-3 record. Last season, Thompson was 25-14-5 with a shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save pct.

Over parts of five NHL seasons, the right-handed catching Thompson has compiled a 56-32-11 record with four shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .912 save pct. in 103 games (95 starts). He carries a most reasonable salary cap dent of $766,667 for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the final year of his current pact.

