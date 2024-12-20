Capitals W Magazine Now Available

Arlington, VA – W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals, is now available to purchase online at Washcaps.com/wmagazine. The publication is also available as a free gift with purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. In addition, a complimentary issue of W Magazine will be provided to season ticket members and available at the Planholder Hub on the 100-level concourse during Capitals home games.

In honor of the Capitals 50th Anniversary, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and alumni Peter Bondra and Olie Kolzig are featured on the cover. The magazine includes more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2024-25 roster.

Each player personally selected the topic on which he is profiled. Highlights include: