Capitals W Magazine Now Available

Lifestyle Magazine Features More Than 200 Pages of Content Surrounding Players and Capitals Organization

CAPS-Communications-PR-W-Magazine-On-Sale-Graphics_FBX_1920x1080 (1)
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, VA – W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals, is now available to purchase online at Washcaps.com/wmagazine. The publication is also available as a free gift with purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. In addition, a complimentary issue of W Magazine will be provided to season ticket members and available at the Planholder Hub on the 100-level concourse during Capitals home games.

In honor of the Capitals 50th Anniversary, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and alumni Peter Bondra and Olie Kolzig are featured on the cover. The magazine includes more than 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2024-25 roster.

Each player personally selected the topic on which he is profiled. Highlights include:

  • Nicklas Backstrom on supporting the community
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois on a soccer-themed trip to Germany
  • John Carlson on his golf trip to Ireland – a gift from his teammates in honor of his 1,000-game milestone
  • Alex Ovechkin on being a dad to his two sons
  • Dylan Strome on the off-day of his dreams
  • Tom Wilson on being a first-time dad
03_WMag_24-25_Family

Along with individual player content, W includes an in-depth feature on 50 years of Capitals hockey history and a profile on Capitals general manager Chris Patrick, both written by Capitals senior writer Mike Vogel. The team’s original 36 season ticket members are also profiled by W writer Hayley Salvatore.

Available online for $20 (plus tax and shipping), the magazine also includes hundreds of personal never-before-seen photos provided by players and their families.

W design services were provided by Matt Ryan. Player photography was provided by Greg Powers with assistance from Damon Banks. Players were photographed for the publication at The Waycroft in Arlington, Va.

