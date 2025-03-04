Capitals Unveil Specialty Cherry Blossom Jerseys and Cherry Blossom Merchandise

Jerseys Featured in MSE Foundation Auction; Proceeds Support Community Programming

Caps_24-25_CherryBlossom_Retail_Social_Facebook-X_1920x1080
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals unveiled today a special 50th Anniversary Cherry Blossom Capitals jersey as well as Capitals Cherry Blossom merchandise available for purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

As part of the Capitals 50th Anniversary celebration and the return of the team’s retro jerseys, the new design features the Screaming Eagle grabbing a cherry blossom branch and a color scheme that matches the petals. The design continues into the numbering, which features full color blossoms and stems. The shoulders feature the Capitals 50th patch in pink with additional cherry blossoms.

Cherry Blossom Jersey Front

The specialty jersey, designed by Washington, D.C., based artist Taylor of TKOPaintings, is being auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation). Capitals players will wear the jerseys during arrivals ahead of the Capitals March 18 game versus the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena.

The MSE Foundation auction will feature autographed Capitals Cherry Blossom jerseys and pucks, and will open at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction on March 18 at noon and run through 3 p.m. on March 28.

In addition, a wide assortment of cherry blossom merchandise including men’s and women’s apparel, headwear, and accessories are now available at the Team Store at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Select items are available at each store from vendors including Travis Mathew, Camp David, Mustang and 47 Brand. Sublimated replica jerseys are available at each store location.

Merchandise is also available at shopmonumentalsports.com.

The Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will accept orders by phone for orders within the United States (shipping charge applies).

Taylor Kampa Olson is a local artist who specializes in painting everything from abstracts and portraits to large murals and custom jackets through TKOPaintings. The Capitals have also partnered with TKOPaintings on last season’s cherry blossom jersey and retail items as well asother initiatives, including the Capitals Little Free Library, the 2022 custom playoff shield and various jackets and apparel, among other design projects.

Cherry Blossom Jersey Back

