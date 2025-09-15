Capitals Unveil Screaming Eagle Third Jersey

The Washington Capitals unveiled today a red third jersey featuring the team’s iconic screaming eagle for the 2025-26 NHL season. The Capitals will wear the jersey for 15 home games during the 2025-26 campaign. The design will serve as the Capitals third jersey for the next three seasons.

Jersey Design:

Designed in partnership with Fanatics, this new uniform honors multiple eras of Capitals history. The primary red base celebrates the team’s signature color and fan passion, while nodding to the 1970s and 80s with the iconic white rounded shoulder yoke and classic hem striping. A lace-up neckline and the reintroduced 1990s Capitol Dome shoulder patch add distinctive character and heritage detail.

The Screaming Eagle logo features a powerful eagle diving downward, symbolizing speed, strength, and dominance—qualities associated with both the sport of hockey and the eagle itself, the national bird of the United States. The eagle’s dynamic pose evokes energy and motion, capturing the intensity of the game. Complementing the primary logo, the shoulder patch incorporates the U.S. Capitol building positioned in front of two crossed hockey sticks, with a hockey puck nestled between the blades. Two stars in the background add a final touch, reinforcing the team’s strong connection to DC.

Symbolic details run throughout the uniform: three stars on the pants and three sleeve stripes in red, white, and blue represent the loyal DC, Maryland, and Virginia fan base. Finishing touches include a District of Columbia flag loop label at the back hem, creating a hidden discovery element while honoring the team’s home, and the Caps wordmark at the inner back neck as a final nod to team pride.