Capitals Unveil Screaming Eagle Third Jersey

New Uniform Honors Multiple Eras of Capitals History

By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals unveiled today a red third jersey featuring the team’s iconic screaming eagle for the 2025-26 NHL season. The Capitals will wear the jersey for 15 home games during the 2025-26 campaign. The design will serve as the Capitals third jersey for the next three seasons.

Jersey Design:

Designed in partnership with Fanatics, this new uniform honors multiple eras of Capitals history. The primary red base celebrates the team’s signature color and fan passion, while nodding to the 1970s and 80s with the iconic white rounded shoulder yoke and classic hem striping. A lace-up neckline and the reintroduced 1990s Capitol Dome shoulder patch add distinctive character and heritage detail.

The Screaming Eagle logo features a powerful eagle diving downward, symbolizing speed, strength, and dominance—qualities associated with both the sport of hockey and the eagle itself, the national bird of the United States. The eagle’s dynamic pose evokes energy and motion, capturing the intensity of the game. Complementing the primary logo, the shoulder patch incorporates the U.S. Capitol building positioned in front of two crossed hockey sticks, with a hockey puck nestled between the blades. Two stars in the background add a final touch, reinforcing the team’s strong connection to DC.

Symbolic details run throughout the uniform: three stars on the pants and three sleeve stripes in red, white, and blue represent the loyal DC, Maryland, and Virginia fan base. Finishing touches include a District of Columbia flag loop label at the back hem, creating a hidden discovery element while honoring the team’s home, and the Caps wordmark at the inner back neck as a final nod to team pride.

Coupang Patch

The jersey also features the Coupang jersey patch. Coupang will have its logo featuring its wordmark and a rocket worn on the upper right chest area of the Capitals home and third jerseys. The logo is symbolic of Coupang’s services that offer international customers a selection of millions of items sold by U.S. companies including fresh groceries, consumer electronics, and home goods—99% of which are delivered within a day. Customers in some overseas markets can also order goods by midnight and have it delivered early the next morning. All of this is made possible by Coupang’s investments in advanced fulfillment and logistics technologies and services. The partnership highlights Coupang as an American company that exports and builds economic bridges for U.S. businesses—small, medium, large, and agricultural—to sell their products abroad. Coupang serves millions of customers across more than 190 countries and territories. Learn more at aboutcoupang.com.

Brand Creative

The screaming eagle brand creative is a fresh take on a classic Capitals logo. The textures and background patterns draw inspiration from the puck in the Capitals primary logo and are used to create dimension and framing. The "eagle scratch" texture is inspired by the classic and uniquely rendered "screaming eagle" and exemplifies the angles and ferocity of an eagle scratch. The new ALL CAPS font is taken from the neckline of the jersey and provides a unique font for headlines. The rest of the font styles provide a bold and clean look with various weights. Finally, the color palette uses the primary red and blue as the core colors with gold as an accent color.

City Engagement

Smithsonian’s National Zoo

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is celebrating bald eagle pride and rallying behind the Caps with a bold new look: the Zoo’s historic bald eagle statue outside the Bird House now sports the iconic screaming eagle jersey. Once perched atop New York’s Penn Station before its 1963 demolition, the eagle statue now offers fans and visitors an unforgettable photo opportunity.

Ice SCREAMMMM Truck

On Monday, Sept. 15 in conjunction with the jersey unveil, a wrapped Ice SCREAMMMM truck will fly around town in the afternoon to signature spots around Washington, D.C. Stops include the National Mall, Capital One Arena (approximately 2:30-3:30 p.m.) and Nationals Park (approximately 5-7 p.m.). The truck will serve Caps-themed ice cream so fans can enjoy the “coolest drop in town.”

Capitals player Dylan Strome will help serve ice cream from the Ice SCREAMMMM Truck from approximately 5:30-5:45 p.m. at the Nationals Park stop.

Washington Nationals x Screaming Eagle

Washington Nationals players will wear Screaming Eagle T-shirts on Sept. 15 during pregame in conjunction with the Capitals Third Jersey launch.

In addition, donning the Capitals and Nationals specialty jersey announced on Sept. 10, Capitals forward Dylan Strome will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on Sept. 15, when the Nationals host the Atlanta Braves.

Oct. 17 Season Debut

The jersey will debut this season on Oct. 17 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

Promotional Items

Several promotional items feature the screaming eagle in celebration of the jersey, including the following all fan giveaways and gift with purchases:

All Fan Giveaways

• Oct. 17 vs. MIN – Jersey Rally Towel

• Nov. 24 vs. CBJ –Travel Bag courtesy of Paze and Capital One

• Jan. 13 vs. MTL – Dylan Strome Bobblehead

Gifts with Purchase:

• Oct. 25 vs. OTT – Capitals Oktoberfest Beer Stein

• Jan. 7 vs. DAL – Capitals Cowboy Hat

Retail

Starting Oct. 17, the jerseys and additional apparel will be available online at shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex store, the Capital One Arena Team Store and NHL Shop at NYC in Manhattan, N.Y. The jerseys and apparel will be exclusively sold at Capital One Arena, the Medstar Capitals Iceplex Team Store, and online at shop.nhl.com and shopmonumentalsports.com from Friday, Oct. 17 through Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Additional product inspired by the jersey will also be available throughout the season.

Sign up for more information on retail at washcaps.com/screamingeagle.

Below is a schedule of the games the Capitals will wear the third jerseys:

Oct. 17 ​vs. Minnesota Wild​7 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Oct. 25​​ vs. Ottawa Senators​​7 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Nov. 15 ​​vs. New Jersey Devils​​7 p.m.​​Capital One Arena
Nov. 28​​ vs. Toronto Maple Leafs​5 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Dec. 7 ​vs. Columbus Blue Jackets​7 p.m.​​Capital One Arena
Dec. 20 ​​vs. Detroit Red Wings​​12:30 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Dec. 31​ vs. New York Rangers ​​12:30 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Jan. 3 ​​vs. Chicago Blackhawks​7 p.m.​​Capital One Arena
Jan. 7 ​​vs. Dallas Stars​​7 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Jan. 13 ​​vs. Montreal Canadiens​​7 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Jan. 31​​ vs. Carolina Hurricanes​​5 p.m.​Capital One Arena
Feb. 25 ​vs. Philadelphia Flyers​​7 p.m.​Capital One Arena
March 3 ​vs. Utah Mammoth​​5 p.m.​Capital One Arena
March 22 ​vs. Colorado Avalanche​​12:30 p.m.​Capital One Arena
April 4​ vs. Buffalo Sabres​​7 p.m.​Capital One Arena

All Times Eastern

