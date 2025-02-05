Capitals Unveil Celebrating Black History Specialty Jersey Designed by The Museum DC

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals unveiled today a Celebrating Black History Specialty jersey designed by The Museum DC. The jersey debuted during a special Black History Month panel, “Celebrating Black History – Pathways to Hockey”, in conjunction with Howard University at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Black History jerseys signed by the Capitals 2024-25 roster will be auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation auction at washcaps.com/BHAuction, with proceeds benefitting the Capital Impact Fund.

The front of the jersey features the Capitals primary logo. The letter t, which depicts a hockey stick, is transformed with a color kente pattern representing royalty. The colors of the three stars are reflective in red, yellow and green to represent the unity of the pan African flag.

The right shoulder patch features The Museum DC logo, with its coloring representing the WMATA train system lines, based in Washington, D.C., as well as small businesses. The left shoulder patch is the Capitals 50th anniversary secondary logo. The numbers on the back of the jersey are also in a color kente pattern in honor of Black history and as a nod to historically black colleges and universities. In addition, the coloring of the kente print is also infused with the colors of The Museum DC logo that incorporates the original colors of the WMATA train lines.

"We at The Museum DC are thrilled to collaborate with the Washington Capitals to design this year’s Black History Month specialty jersey,” said Nyrik Lee Sr, The Museum DC’s Chief Branding Officer. “As proud native Washingtonians, this partnership holds deep significance for us, allowing us to create something meaningful with a championship organization from our own backyard. Our design reflects our identity as HBCU graduates, incorporating the prestigious kente cloth print alongside our Museum’s traditional colors – honoring the original Metro train lines. This jersey is a celebration of heritage, culture, and community, and we look forward to building a lasting and impactful relationship with the Capitals organization."

The Museum DC is a premium retail boutique and event space that caters to enthusiasts who use fashion and art as sources of inspiration. Located in the northeast section of Washington D.C., The Museum is designed as an art gallery to promote creativity and expression.

The MSE Foundation auction featuring the jerseys is now open at washcaps.com/BHAuction and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

Last season’s Celebrating Black History Auction raised $41,450 for the Capital Impact Fund. In 2020 the Capitals organization and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation created the Capital Impact Fund to provide grants to organizations that can assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community. In addition, the Capital Impact Fund has also provided funding for the Capitals Rising Stars Academy since 2023 to enable individuals to participate at no cost. Through its distribution of grants and support of the Rising Stars Academy, the Capital Impact Fund aims to assist minority youth players in reaching their greatest potential and to create more equal playing fields for all. The Capital Impact Fund grants are designed to provide financial support to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to further advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in hockey. The objective of each grant is to provide access to the sport in all forms and should concentrate, but not be limited to: equipment, ice time, school programs, program fees and access to the game. The Capitals Rising Stars Academy provides elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color and their families. The program emphasizes physical and mental strength and includes social discussions around the culture of hockey. To learn more about the Capital Impact Fund, click here.