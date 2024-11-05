Capitals to Host “The Pioneers” 50th Anniversary Era Night Nov. 8 vs. PIT

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host “The Pioneers” 50th Anniversary Era Night on Nov. 8 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Alumni in attendance on Nov. 8 representing the era of 1974-1982 include Yvon Labre, Dennis Maruk, Paul Mulvey and Errol Rausse.

During five Era Nights throughout the season, the Capitals are celebrating the five eras of Capitals Hockey. Each night will feature a ceremonial puck drop, a specialty 50th anniversary giveaway, in-game content and features, an in-game environment based on the era’s colors and theme and additional nods to the specific period of Capitals hockey history.

All fans in attendance of the first era night on Nov. 8 will receive an original Capitals replica jersey. To celebrate alumni and the specific era, the Capitals are offering a pregame chalk talk with Capitals alumni prior to the game. Each ticket purchased through the special offer will receive an alumni poster featuring players from the “The Pioneers” era.

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer a variety of programming related to the Capitals 50th anniversary during the 2024-25 season, including coverage centered around the five eras of Capitals Hockey. MNMT will feature docuseries-style content celebrating “The Pioneers” during preceding game broadcasts and on social media leading up to and following the November 8 game on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The complete Capitals 50th Anniversary Era Night schedule includes:

November 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)

December 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)

February 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)

March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)

April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)

Era Night Giveaways include: