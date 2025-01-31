Capitals to Host “The Dot Com Caps” 50th Anniversary Era Night Feb. 1

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host “The Dot Com Caps” 50th Anniversary Night on Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. the Winnipeg Jets. Alumni in attendance on Feb. 1 representing the era of 1997-2005 include Peter Bondra, Sylvain Cote, Calle Johansson, Joe Juneau, Olie Kolzig and Mark Tinordi.

During five Era Nights throughout the season, the Capitals are celebrating the five eras of Capitals Hockey. Each night will feature a ceremonial puck drop, a specialty 50th anniversary giveaway, in-game content and features, an in-game environment based on the era’s colors and theme and additional nods to the specific period of Capitals hockey history.

Highlights of the Feb. 1 Era Night include:

Duo Bobblehead Giveaway: All fans in attendance during the Capitals’ third era night on Feb. 1will receive a Peter Bondra and Olie Kolzig duo bobblehead.

Life-Size Bobbleheads: Fans are also encouraged to stop by section 105 on the main concourse to take photos with life-size bobbleheads of Bondra and Kolzig, in addition to the previously revealed life-size bobbleheads of alumni Mike Gartner and Rod Langway.

Ice Sculptures: The Capitals have teamed up with Ice Labs for a series of Ice Sculptures celebrating “The Dot Com Caps” era. Beginning at 3 p.m., fans are invited to visit A Legacy InALL CAPS: Etched in Ice at the Gallery Place Alleyway. Fans are encouraged to take photos with several ice sculptures. From 4:20-4:40, Bondra and Kolzig will take photos with fans at the sculptures.

Retail: Fanatics and the Capitals partnered with 500 Level and the NHLPA to create three exclusive alumni T-shirts in celebration of “The Dot Com Caps” Era Night. The T-shirt is available in three designs, each featuring an individual alumnus. Peter Bondra, Olie Kolzig and Adam Oates are the featured alumni. Limited quantities are available of each T-Shirt at the Team Store at Capital One Arena. Limited quantities of the Bondra and Kolzig shirt are available at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Limited Edition Screaming Eagle Jackets: Fans are also encouraged to visit the Capitals Team Store locations at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex for a limited-edition custom black Screaming Eagle jacket. The jacket was designed with Jeanius Jackets.

Pregame Chalk Talk: The alumni will also participate in a pregame chalk talk with pre-registered season-ticket members on Feb. 1.

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer a variety of programming related to the Capitals 50th anniversary throughout the 2024-25 season, including a special one-hour pregame show before each of the remaining Era Night games and ancillary coverage centered around the five eras of Capitals Hockey.

The complete Capitals 50th Anniversary Era Night schedule includes:

• November 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)

• December 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)

• February 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)

• March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)

• April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)

Era Night Giveaways include:

• November 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Replica Jersey

• December 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Mike Gartner & Rod Langway Duo Bobblehead

• February 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Peter Bondra & Olie Kolzig Duo Bobblehead

• March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Alex Ovechkin & Nicklas Backstrom Duo Bobblehead

• April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Photo Book