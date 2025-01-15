Capitals to Host Hockey Talks in Partnership with MedStar Health on Jan. 18

The Washington Capitals will host their fifth Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game in partnership with MedStar Health on Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hockey Talks is an initiative that focuses on promoting mental health and wellness and encourages teams to use their platform to continue the conversation and share resources around the topic.

In collaboration with Morgan’s Message, an organization focused on student-athletes and mental health, the Capitals hosted a conversation surrounding mental health for student-athletes at Marymount University on Jan. 13. The mission of Morgan’s Message is to amplify stories, resources and expertise to strengthen student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes through peer-to-peer conversations and to provide a platform for advocacy. The event featured breakout conversations on mental health and it also included a floor hockey activation following the program. During the game on Jan. 18, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will also present a $10,000 check donation to Morgan’s Message in support of their mission.

The Capitals also teamed up with Shoulder Check, an #HT40 Initiative, on messaging and content. Shoulder Check, launched in honor of Hayden Thorsen, is a commitment to reaching out, checking in and making contact, on and off the ice. Because we may not always know who might need a hand, but we all have a hand to give. The initiative works to inspire and empower young men and women to commit to supporting each other through small acts that have big impact, sometimes as simple as a hand on a shoulder.

Pregame on Jan. 18, the Capitals will host Faceoff with Wellness: A Hockey Talks Conversation with Shoulder Check at District E. The audience will consist of high school teams from across the region. MedStar Health’s Dr. Kurt Ela, a licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the Outpatient Programs at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, will make remarks on the importance of taking care of oneself and mental health, while Shoulder Check founder and executive director Rob Thorsen will present on the Shoulder Check commitment. The event will also feature breakout conversations with further discussion around Shoulder Check and mental health practices.

In addition, proceeds from the Jan. 18 50/50 Raffle will benefit Shoulder Check. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle at all Capitals home games by purchasing tickets online or in-arena at 50/50 raffle kiosks at Sections 106 and 120 or from roving sellers. Raffle proceeds directly support Foundation programming and events benefiting D.C.-area nonprofits and community partners.

Tickets will be sold in the following increments on Ja. 18: 10 numbers for $10, 48 numbers for $20, 108 numbers for $40 and 308 numbers for $100. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit Monumental5050.com.

Capitals in-game messaging and social media will feature content pertaining to mental health, including recognitions of Morgan’s Message and Shoulder Check. Dr. Ela will also participate in a pregame interview with Caps Countdown. Facts and trivia graphics will feature mental health related information courtesy of MedStar Health.

There will also be an information table on the 100- and 400-level concourse. Fans are encouraged to visit the table for resources and for the opportunity to fill out a Hockey Talks sign in support of mental health awareness.

Fans can join the conversation online using the hashtag #HockeyTalks. For more information on the initiatives, visit washcaps.com/hockeytalks.

The Hockey Talks mental health awareness initiative began in 2013, following the tragic passing of Canucks player Rick Rypien in 2011. Rick was a hockey hero, a son, a brother, a teammate, and a friend. Rick's wish was to support others and help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness by being a spokesperson for this issue. The Capitals first Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Night took place in 2020.