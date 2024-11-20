Capitals To Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Leidos on Nov. 21 vs. COL 

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Leidos on Thursday, Nov. 21 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Click here to purchase tickets.

Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), aims to: fundraise for cancer research; create meaningful touchpoints all year long with our communities through tentpole events and storytelling; and educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors, as well as take action to get screened for certain cancers as appropriate.

Highlights of the Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night include:

#CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup

Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team’s starting lineup during the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The children are affiliated with local nonprofits dedicated to health and wellness including Horizon Day Camp, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Participants include:

Hudson Bacon, age 8, was diagnosed with lymphoma last year. He is currently in remission.

Sutton Bullard, age 6, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and is currently intreatment.

Cameron Corno, age 6, was diagnosed with brain cancer in March 2020 at 19 months old and is currently in treatment.

Tate Jefferson, age 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2023 and is currently in treatment.Jack Tovornik, age 15, was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2023 and is currently in treatment.

Eliza Pierce, age 5, was diagnosed with precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was three years old and is currently in treatment.

Each participant will be matched with the Capitals starting six players and introduced individually with their headshot on the jumbotron in honor of their fight against cancer.

Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic Wish

The Capitals are granting the wish of 16-year-old Kalen Anderson of Alberta, Canada, from Nov. 20-21. During Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Anderson will participate in a ceremonial puck drop with Capitals player T.J. Oshie.

MSE Foundation Auction

Capitals players will arrive to the Nov. 21 Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer game wearing Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer auction. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the auction will also feature signed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks.

The auction will is now open for bidding at washcaps.com/hfcauction.

Proceeds benefit The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and MSE Foundation.

The auction will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

In-Game Integrations

Hockey Fights Cancer-related content will be highlighted throughout the Nov. 21 game. Names of fans’ loved ones who have fought cancer will be featured in on-ice projections. Lavender, the signature color of Hockey Fights Cancer, will also be featured on all digital boards throughout the arena.

Check Presentation

During the game Leidos will present Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

All Fan Giveaway

All fans in attendance on Nov. 21 will receive a “I Fight For” Hockey Fights Cancer T-shirt courtesy of Leidos, where fans will be able to write the name of the loved one they are fighting for on the shirt.

Hockey Fights Cancer Block Party

Fans are invited to District E for a Hockey Fights Cancer Block Party on Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m., featuring the band Steal the Sky as well as food and drink specials.

50/50 Raffle

Proceeds from the Nov. 21 Hockey Fights Cancer Night 50/50 Raffle will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle by purchasing tickets online or in-arena at 50/50 raffle kiosks at Sections 106 and 120 or from roving sellers. The raffle will support V Foundation-funded cancer research projects at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Tickets will be sold in the following increments: 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, 100 tickets for $40 and 300 tickets for $100. CLICK HERE for more information and visitMonumental5050.com to purchase tickets online.

HFC Assist

In addition, through the HFC Assist initiative, the NHL, NHLPA, Capitals and American Cancer Society invite youth hockey players and teams to join their favorite Players and NHL Teams in the fight against cancer. Youth teams and local leagues across the DMV can register to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night and fundraise through tools such as stick tape, helmet decals and other levels of participation.

For more info, and to register your team, visit capsyouthhockey.com/HFCassist.

October Saves

In October, Capitals goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson participated in the October Saves Goalie Challenge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The challenge, founded in 2014 by the Ashburn, Va., Xtreme Hockey Club, encourages goaltenders throughout the country at any age and skill level to pledge money for each save they make during the month of October, with proceeds benefitting charity. On Nov. 21, Lindgren and Thompson will meet with the top 10 local youth goalies who participated in fundraising for October Saves.

Last season, the October Saves Goalie Challenge saw youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland collectively raise nearly $206,400 in October. Their fundraising contributed to a record-breaking $675,784 raised across the entire October Saves platform.

Retail

Visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for Hockey Fights Cancer related gear.

Digital

Fans are encouraged to use the #CapsFightCancer hashtag on social media and visit the Hockey Fights Cancer microsite at washcaps.com/CapsFightCancer. All month long, the Capitals will be sharing social media features on individuals who have been impacted by cancer.

Additional Hockey Fights Cancer Month initiatives included:

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

Capitals players hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer skate featuring the entire team on Nov. 11 to kick off Hockey Fights Cancer month. Players skated with children, survivors and families from The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Horizon Day Camp – Metro DC. Following practice, players were greeted in the locker room by the children who are currently battling cancer or in remission. The children and families then joined players on the ice for a skating session.

Sweat For Breath

The Capitals were proud to support the [Skate]ForBreath charity hockey game at Capital One Arena on Nov. 7.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. All event proceeds benefitted the Sweat ForBreath Foundation, which aims to extend and improve the lives of people with ALK-positive lung cancer by raising funds for cutting-edge research and patient support programs and promoting awareness. Sweat For Breath Foundation was founded by David and Lisa Cornbrooksafter David was diagnosed with Stage IV ALK-positive lung cancer at 38. He is a former DI athlete, father of two young children, a never-smoker, and a life-long Caps fan.