Capitals to Host Garage Sale at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Sept. 20

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host a ‘Garage Sale’ featuring Capitals items and prior giveaways on Saturday, Sept. 20 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. Proceeds benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals.

Season ticket members will have early access to the sale from 10-11 a.m. The Capitals Garage Sale will then be open to the general public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fans are asked to RSVP at washcaps.com/garagesale, though RSVP is not required for entry.

The sale features Capitals bobbleheads, T-shirts, posters, hats and additional Capitals items.

In addition to the Garage Sale benefiting MSE Foundation, the Capitals will be selling pro stock sticks, helmets, gloves, pant shells and more on Sept. 20. Proceeds of the equipment sale do not benefit MSE Foundation.

Only credit cards will be accepted as a form of payment.

The Garage Sale will take place in the midst of the Capitals 18th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All on-ice sessions are open to the public free of charge. The Capitals will open the season at home on Oct. 8 versus the Boston Bruins.