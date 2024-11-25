Capitals to Host Caps Care Toy Drive Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Sharks

Arlington, VA - The Washington Capitals are hosting a Caps Care Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when the Capitals host the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at building entrances. The toys will be used for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which helps provide holiday gifts for children.

Individuals who donate will receive a Capitals poster featuring John Carlson, Jakob Chychrun, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Charlie Lindgren, Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson. Posters are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.