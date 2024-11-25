Capitals to Host Caps Care Toy Drive Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Sharks

Caps Care Toy Drive will benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command

2425Caps_ToyDrive_Social_FBTW_1920x1080
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, VA - The Washington Capitals are hosting a Caps Care Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when the Capitals host the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at building entrances. The toys will be used for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which helps provide holiday gifts for children.

Individuals who donate will receive a Capitals poster featuring John Carlson, Jakob Chychrun, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Charlie Lindgren, Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson. Posters are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

News Feed

Caps Kick Off Mentors' Trip in Florida

Devils Drop Caps, 3-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Have Saturday Night Date with Devils in DC

Avs Nip Caps, 2-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

2025 Caps Canine Calendar Now Available for Purchase

Caps Take on Avs Without Ovechkin

Capitals To Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Leidos on Nov. 21 vs. COL 

Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko

Caps Finish Road Sweep in Utah

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Seek Sweep in Salt Lake City

Ovechkin, Thompson Lead Caps Over Vegas

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Clash with Golden Knights in Vegas

Caps Stymie Avs, 5-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate