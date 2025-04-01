Capitals to Host "ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” 50th Anniversary Era Night Presented by Microsoft Copilot April 4

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host an “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” 50th Anniversary Night presented by Microsoft Copilot on Friday, April 4, vs. the Chicago Blackhawks. Microsoft is also celebrating its 50-year anniversary on April 4. Alumni in attendance for the ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era representing the period of 2014-present include Nicklas Backstrom, Braden Holtby, Brooks Orpik, T.J. Oshie and Devante Smith-Pelly.

During five Era Nights throughout the season, the Capitals are celebrating the five eras of Capitals Hockey. Each night will feature a ceremonial puck drop, a specialty 50th anniversary giveaway, in-game content and features, an in-game environment based on the era’s colors and theme and additional nods to the specific period of Capitals hockey history.

Highlights of the April 4 Era Night include:

50th Anniversary Commemorative Book: All fans in attendance during the Capitals’ April 4 era will receive a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Book.

Pregame Chalk Talk: The alumni will also participate in a pregame chalk talk with pre-registered season-ticket members on April 4.

Monumental Sports Network: Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) has offered a variety of programming related to the Capitals 50th anniversary throughout the 2024-25 season, and will broadcast a special one-hour pregame show from outside Capital One Arena before the April 4 Era Night game. That night’s Capitals Pregame Live will feature in-depth coverage of THE GR8 CHASE and content related to the team’s ALL CAPS and Stanley Cup Era.

In addition, a special edition of Caps Rink Report will stream on the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app at 12 p.m. ET on all Capitals game days for the rest of the season and MNMT will offer a live alternate broadcast for the Capitals-Blackhawks game on MNMT2 featuring The Sports Junkies.

The complete Capitals 50th Anniversary Era Night schedule includes:

November 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)

December 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)

February 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)

March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)

April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)

Era Night Giveaways include: