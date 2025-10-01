Capitals to Host 2025 Alumni Weekend Presented by BMW of North America, Featuring Slate of Special Events, Oct. 17-18

ARLINGTON, Va. –The Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) announced todaydetails surrounding the WCAA 2025 Alumni Weekend presented by BMW of North America, highlighted by several special events featuring more than 20 alumni and a fundraiser benefiting the Washington Capitals Alumni Fund. Alumni Weekend celebrations taking place Oct. 17-18 include:

Alumni Pickleball Classic | Friday, Oct. 17

Caps fans are invited to join Caps alumni in the Alumni Pickleball Classic, taking place Friday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kraken Kourts & Skates in Washington, D.C.

Event admission includes lunch, nonalcoholic beverages, darts, cornhole, table tennis, giant Jenga & Connect 4, and shuffleboard. BMW cars will be displayed on site.

The cost to participate in pickleball is $99 per player, which includes a Capitals pickleball paddle. General admission tickets cost $39 per guest. Proceeds from the Alumni Pickleball Classic benefit the Capitals Alumni Community Fund.

To register, visit WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend.

Alumni Pregame Happy Hour | Friday, Oct. 17

Capitals alumni will participate in a special Pregame Happy Hour at Penn Quarter’s Dirty Habit starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. BMW cars will be on display in the courtyard.

Following the happy hour, alumni will further engage with fans and participate in in-game features during the Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild game.

Adult Fantasy Camp and Future Caps Learn to Play Clinic | Saturday, Oct. 18

On Saturday, Oct. 18, alumni will participate in an Adult Fantasy Camp at 2 p.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Fans are invited to skate alongside the pros in a skills clinic and fantasy game.

Registration includes pregame mingling, an on-ice clinic and game hosted by Capitals alumni. Participants also receive a Capitals practice jersey, take-home gift and food and beverage.

The event is open to adult hockey players ages 18 and over. The cost to participate as a player is $189 and the cost to participate as a goaltender is $119.

To register, visit www.WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend.

Prior to the Adult Fantasy Camp, alumni will host local youth hockey players in a Future Caps Learn to Play clinic, followed by attending the Capitals practice.

To conclude the weekend, alumni will participate in a private blackjack tournament hosted by MGM National Harbor, featuring attendance by alumni and their guests as well as MGM’s VIP guests.

Washington Capitals Alumni Association Auction

The Washington Capitals Alumni Auction will open at noon on Monday, Oct. 6, at www.WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. This virtual auction features exclusive memorabilia, unique experiences, and one-of-a-kind items donated by alumni, all to benefit the Capitals Alumni Community Fund.

The Alumni Community Fund provides an opportunity for the Capitals Alumni to give back to the community in which they once called home, with a focus on the military and first responder community. In addition, the Capitals Alumni Association has provided over $100,000 in scholarships to high school hockey players and supports the Future Caps Learn to Play program annually.