Capitals Sign Zac Funk

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Zac Funk to a three-year entry-level contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Funk's contract will carry an average annual value of $810,000 (NHL) and $82,500 in the AHL.

Funk, 20, has recorded 99 points (56g, 43a) in 58 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward leads the WHL in goals, power-play goals (25), plus/minus (+44) and ranks third in points and fourth in shots (279). Funk, who was named the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending September 24, 2023, recently established new Prince George franchise single-season records in goals and power-play goals.

The Coldstream, British Columbia native recorded 58 points (26g, 32a) in 64 games with Prince George and the Calgary Hitmen in 2022-23. Funk, who was traded from Calgary to Prince George on Jan. 10, 2023, ranked tied for first on the Cougars in playoff scoring with eight points (5g, 3a) in 10 games. In 218 career WHL games with Prince George and Calgary, Funk has recorded 203 points (108g, 95a).