Capitals Sign Lynden Lakovic

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Lynden Lakovic to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Lakovic’s contract will carry an average annual value of $975,000 at the NHL level and $85,000 in AHL. Lakovic is expected to be loaned to the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the 2025-26 season.

The Capitals selected Lakovic, 18, in the first round (27th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 6’4”, 200-pound forward spent the 2024-25 season with Moose Jaw and established single-season career highs in goals (27), assists (31), points (58) and power-play goals (7), despite appearing in just 47 regular-season games. Lakovic, who was named Moose Jaw’s captain on Feb. 14, led his team in goals, points and shots on goal (183) and ranked second on the team in assists. Lakovic’s 1.23 point-per-game rate led the Warriors and was the fifth highest among draft eligible WHL players. The Kelowna, British Columbia native registered a career-long 13-game point streak (10g-9a–19p) from Nov. 8 – Dec. 27, which marked the 11th-longest point streak by a WHL skater in 2024-25. In addition, Lakovic represented the Canadian Hockey League at the inaugural CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, where he registered two points (1g, 1a) in two games.

During the 2023-24 season, Lakovic registered 39 points (18g, 21a) in 68 regular-season games with Moose Jaw, marking a 32-point improvement from his rookie season in 2022-23 (2g-5a–7p in 37 GP). Lakovic added eight points (5g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, helping Moose Jaw win the WHL championship. Lakovic also represented Team Canada Black at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording three points (1g, 2a) in seven games.

Lakovic was ranked second among North American left wings and 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.