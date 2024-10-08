Capitals Sign Jakub Vrana

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Jakub Vrana to a one-year, $775,000 one-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Vrana, 28, was originally drafted by the Capitals in the first round (13th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and recorded 157 points (76g, 81a) in 284 games with Washington from 2016 to 2021. The 6’0”, 197-pound forward won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, registering eight points (3g, 5a) in 23 playoff games. Two of Vrana’s three goals in 2018 were game winners, while his third was the game-opening goal in Washington’s Cup-clinching Game 5 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vrana spent the 2023-24 season in the St. Louis Blues organization, splitting time between the Blues and their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Prague, Czechia native recorded six points (2g, 4a) in 21 games with St. Louis and 36 points (16g, 20a) in 42 games with Springfield, ranking third on the Thunderbirdsin points-per-game (0.86).

Vrana appeared in 42 games with the Detroit Red Wings from 2021 to 2023, tallying 32 points (22g, 10a). Vrana’s 2.89 points-per-60 minutes at five-on-five during his time in Detroit led the team, while his 0.76 points-per-game ranked third (min. 40 GP).

During the 2019-20 season, Vrana set career highs in goals (25), assists (27) and points (52) in 69 games with the Capitals, which marked his second-straight 20-goal season (2018-19: 24g).

In 367 career NHL games with Washington, St. Louis and Detroit, Vrana has recorded 209 points (110g, 99a).