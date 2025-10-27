Capitals Sign Brett Leason

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Brett Leason to a one-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Leason’s contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 in the AHL. The Capitals place Leason on waivers for the purpose of loaning him to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Leason, 26, was originally drafted by the Capitals in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 6’5”, 220-pound forward spent the previous three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, registering 48 points (22g, 26a) in 184 games. During the 2023-24 season, Leason recorded a career-high 22 points (11g, 11a) in 68 contests. Leason, who was claimed off waivers from Washington on Oct. 10, 2022, ranked fifth among Ducks forwards in shorthanded ice time (257:15) and sixth in hits (179) over his three seasons with the team.

The Calgary, Alberta native recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 36 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Leason made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and finished the season ranked third among Capitals rookies in games played. Leason also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on May 5, 2022 in Game 2 of the First Round at Florida.

In 220 career NHL games with Anaheim and Washington, Leason has recorded 54 points (25g, 29a).

Leason appeared in 114 games with Hershey from 2019-20 to 2021-22, tallying 47 points (18g, 29a). In addition, Leason scored one goal in two games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.