Capitals Screaming Eagle Third Jersey to Debut Oct. 17 versus Minnesota at Capital One Arena 

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals will debut their new red third jersey, which features the Coupang jersey patch and the team's iconic Screaming Eagle, on Friday, Oct. 17, when they host the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. This jersey will be worn for 15 home games during the 2025-26 season and will serve as the team's third jersey for the next three years.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response from our fans following the launch of our new Screaming Eagle jersey," said Hunter Lochmann, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer. "This jersey represents a bold connection to our team's legacy, and it has been amazing to see how strongly it resonates with the fanbase. We are extremely excited to officially debut these jerseys during Friday's game on home ice."

To celebrate this debut, several exciting initiatives have been planned:

An American Bald Eagle named Penny will make a special appearance at Capital One Arena and will be part of special in-game activations throughout the evening. Penny comes to the Capitals for the jersey’s debut from the American Eagle Foundation a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring the global community to guard and protect the Bald Eagle and all birds of prey through conservation, education, and protection. Learn more at eagles.org/.

In a visual tribute to the jersey launch, the Capitals will project a video loop featuring Screaming Eagle elements on multiple locations around Capital One Arena from sunset to midnight on Oct. 17. The Mites on Ice program, presented by BMW, will feature youth hockey players wearing the Screaming Eagle jerseys during home game intermissions throughout the season.

Fans can also expect additional engaging activities in the game and concourse areas. A replica Screaming Eagle jersey made from LEGOs by Richard Paules will be on display on the concourse on Oct. 17. A Washington, D.C., native, Paules has replicated many of the region’s most famous landmarks and his pieces can be found on display at both Washington Reagan National airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as the seat of DC governments at The Wilson Building and the American Institute of Architects Headquarters.

During the night’s festivities of the WCAA 2025 Alumni Weekend, presented by BMW, over 20 Capitals alumni will be honored and will don the Screaming Eagle jerseys for the celebrations.

The "Scream With Us Sweepstakes" invites Capitals fans to share their team pride by submitting photos or videos of their best screams, with potential features on Capitals social media and in-game entertainment. Participants may also have the chance to win two tickets to an upcoming Screaming Eagle game, with various forms of cheers and roars encouraged. Social media engagement is also a key focus, with fans invited to use the hashtag #ScreamWithUs on X, which features the Screaming Eagle logo, to discuss the jersey and related game dates. Fans can find the latest updates and coverage at WashCaps.com/ScreamingEagle. Furthermore, the Capitals have launched an influencer campaign, sharing special apparel and items with local creators to kick off the jersey celebration.

Starting on the same day, fans can find the new jerseys and related apparel available online at various sites as well as in person at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex store, the Capital One Arena Team Store, and in New York's NHL Shop. The Team Store at Capital One Arena will open at 11 a.m. that day and will host a block party featuring giveaways, Dunkin Donuts, and special items to celebrate the jersey launch, remaining open until the evening's game. The Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be open on Oct. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19. Additional merchandise inspired by the jersey will continue to be available throughout the season. Fans are encouraged to sign up for more retail information at WashCaps.com/ScreamingEagle.

This new uniform, designed in partnership with Fanatics, pays tribute to multiple eras of Capitals history. The primary red base reflects the team's signature color and fan enthusiasm, while the iconic white rounded shoulder yoke and classic hem striping harken back to the 1970s and '80s. Details such as a lace-up neckline and a reintroduced 1990s Capitol Dome shoulder patch add distinctive character. The Screaming Eagle logo embodies speed, strength, and dominance, while the shoulder patch includes the U.S. Capitol building crossed with hockey sticks, symbolizing the team's strong ties to Washington, D.C. Additional symbolic elements in the uniform include three stars on the pants and sleeve stripes in red, white, and blue, representing the loyal fan base from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A District of Columbia flag loop label at the back hem serves as a hidden tribute to the team's home. Overall, this jersey is designed as a celebration of the Capitals' legacy and connection to the community.

The jersey also features the Coupang jersey patch. Coupang will have its logo featuring its wordmark and a rocket worn on the upper right chest area of the Capitals home and third jerseys. The logo is symbolic of Coupang’s services that offer international customers a selection of millions of items sold by U.S. companies including fresh groceries, consumer electronics, and home goods—99% of which are delivered within a day. Learn more at aboutcoupang.com.

"Coupang is proud to partner with the Washington Capitals. As the Presenting Sponsor for Friday’s game, we are excited for the debut of the new third jersey, which will feature the Coupang patch. Our company leverages cutting-edge technology and AI to deliver a world-class customer experience, much like the high-tech, fast-paced experience of attending a Capitals game. We look forward to seeing the new uniform on the ice this Friday, marking another exciting milestone in our partnership.” Bill Anaya, US Vice President and Senior Leader for Coupang.

Several promotional items feature the Screaming Eagle in celebration of the jersey, including the following all fan giveaways and gift with purchases:

All Fan Giveaways

17 vs. MIN – Jersey Rally Towel

24 vs. CBJ –Travel Bag courtesy of Paze and Capital One

7 vs. CBJ – Trapper Hat courtesy of Capital One

13 vs. MTL – Dylan Strome Bobblehead

Gifts with Purchase: