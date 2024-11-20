Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed captain Alex Ovechkin on Injured Reserve (IR).

Miroshnichenko, 20, has recorded 14 points (7g, 7a) in 16 games with Hershey this season. The 6’1”, 200-pound forward ranks second on the Bears in goals and points and tied for sixth in the AHL in shots (46).

Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals last season, recording six points (2g, 4a). Miroshnichenko, Washington’s first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26 at the New York Rangers, becoming the first member of his draft class to appear in a playoff game. In 47 regular-season games with Hershey, Miroshnichenko led Bears rookies in points (25), assists (16), power-play goals (2), points-per-game (0.53) and plus-minus rating (+15). The Ussuriysk, Russia native added 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, ranking tied for second in goals and tied for third in points among AHL rookies.

During the 2022-23 season, Miroshnichenko appeared in 23 games with Avangard Omsk of the KontinentalHockey League (KHL), recording four points (3g, 1a). Miroshnichenko also recorded three assists in four games with Omskie Krylia of the Supreme Hockey League (Russia-2) and 14 points (10g, 4a) in 12 games with Omskie Yastreby of the Junior Hockey League (Russia-Jr.) in 2022-23. Miroshnichenko tallied seven points (2g, 5a) in 16 playoffs games with Omskie Yastreby, which ranked tied for eighth on the team.

Miroshnichenko spent the 2021-22 season with Omskie Krylia and recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 31 games. In addition, Miroshnichenko captained Russia to the gold medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in five games. Miroshnichenko's nine points during the tournament ranked tied for fourth among all skaters and his +7 plus/minus rating ranked tied for second. Miroshnichenko also represented Russia at the 2021 4 Nations Tournament, where he recorded two points (1g, 1a) in three games.