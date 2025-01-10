Capitals Recall Ethen Frank

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Ethen Frank from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have loaned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Frank, 26, has recorded 28 points (20g, 8a) in 35 games with Hershey this season. Frank, who was selected to the Atlantic Division Roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday, leads the Bears and ranks second in the AHL in goals. In addition, the 5’11”, 188-pound forward ranks tied for first on Hershey in points.

Frank, a two-time Calder Cup champion with Hershey, recorded 47 points (29g, 18a) in 64 regular-season games with the Bears in 2023-24. The Papillion, Nebraska native led Hershey in goals, power-play goals (13) and game-winning-goals (9) and ranked fourth on the team in points. Frank also ranked tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals, tied for fourth in power-play goals and tied for eighth in goals. In 18 playoff games, Frank registered 17 points (10g, 7a) as Hershey captured its second-straight and AHL record 13th Calder Cup championship. Frank finished the Calder Cup Playoffs ranked tied for first among all skaters in goals and power-play goals (4) and third in points.

In 2022-23, his first full professional season, Frank recorded 49 points (30g, 19a) in 57 games with Hershey. Frank led the Bears in goals, power-play goals (9) and shots (186) and ranked third on the team in points. Frank’s 30 goals led AHL rookies, while his 49 points ranked tied for fourth among first-year players and he became the fifth player in Hershey franchise history to be named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Frank added six points (2g, 4a) in 16 playoff games, helping the Bears win the Calder Cup.

In 161 career AHL games with Hershey, Frank has recorded 125 points (80g, 45a). Frank has been selected to the AHL All-Star Classic in each of his three seasons with the Bears.

Frank was originally signed by Hershey to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 seasonfollowing the completion of his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. On March 2, 2023, Frank signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals for the 2023-24 season.

Frank served as assistant captain for Western Michigan (NCAA) in 2021-22 and recorded 39 points (26g, 13a) in 38 games. Frank finished the season with the most goals in NCAA Division I and led the Broncos in shots on goal (141), power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (6). In addition, Frank was selected to the NCHC First All-Star Team and the NCAA (West) Second All-American Team. In five seasons at Western Michigan, Frank registered 118 points (70g, 48a) in 158 career games.

Miroshnichenko, 20, has recorded four points (1g, 3a) in 18 games with the Capitals this season. In 16 games with Hershey, the 6’1”, 200-pound forward has registered 14 points (7g, 7a).

Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals last season, recording six points (2g, 4a). Miroshnichenko, Washington’s first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut on Dec. 20, 2023 vs. the New York Islanders and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26, 2024 against the New York Rangers, becoming the first member of his draft class to appear in a playoff game. In 47 regular-season games with Hershey, Miroshnichenko led Bears rookies in points (25), assists (16), power-play goals (2), points-per-game (0.53) and plus-minus (+15). The Ussuriysk, Russia native added 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, ranking tied for second in goals and tied for third in points among AHL rookies.