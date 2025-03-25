Capitals Re-sign Jakob Chychrun

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Chychrun’s contract will carry an average annual value of $9 million.

"Jakob is a proven, dynamic defenseman in the prime of his career who has established himself as one of the premier blueliners in the NHL," said Patrick. "His work ethic, skill set, and ability to excel in all situations at both ends of the ice make him a valuable asset to our team. He is a perfect fit with our culture and vision for the future, and we couldn't be more thrilled that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next eight years."

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Chychrun ranks third in the NHL in power-play goals (22) and tied for third in goals (66) among defensemen. Only Colorado’s Cale Makar (100 goals, 36 power-play goals) and Nashville’s Roman Josi (81 goals, 31 power-play goals) have more goals and power-play goals than Chychrun in that span.

Chychrun, 26, has recorded a career-high 43 points (18g, 25a) in 65 games with Washington this season. Chychrun ranks first among NHL defensemen in game-winning goals (6), tied for second in power-play goals (5), third in goals and tied for sixth in even-strength goal differential (+26). Among Capitals blueliners, the 6’2”, 216-pound defenseman ranks first in goals, game-winning goals, power-play goals and power-play points (14), second in assists, points and ice time per game (20:56) and tied for second in plus-minus (+24). Chychrun, who has eclipsed the 40-point mark for the second straight season and the third time in his career, is one goal shy of establishing a new single season career high (also 18g in 56 GP in 2020-21). The Capitals have a record of 17-0-1 when Chychrun scores this season.

The Capitals acquired Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators on July 1, 2024, for defenseman Nick Jensen and Washington’s third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Chychrun’s 18 goals are the most by a defenseman in his first season with the Capitals, while his 43 points are the second most (Larry Murphy: 13g-33a–46p in 1983-84). Chychrun appeared in all 82 games for Ottawa last season and is one of five Capitals defensemen to play in at least 65 of the team’s 70 games this season.

Chychrun, who was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (16th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, led NHL defensemen in goals (18) during the 2020-21 season while with Arizona. The Boca Raton, Florida native has recorded 259 points (94g, 165a) in 532 career games with Washington, Ottawa and Arizona.