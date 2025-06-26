Capitals Re-sign Henrik Rybinski

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Henrik Rybinski to a one-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Rybinski’s contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 in AHL.

Rybinski, 24, established AHL career highs in goals (10), assists (25), points (35) and games played (60) in his third season with Hershey in 2024-25, nearly doubling his previous career high in points (2022-23: 18p in 51 GP). The 6’2”, 187-pound forward ranked tied for third on Hershey in assists, fourth in plus-minus (+11) and third in shooting percentage (16.4%). Rybinski registered one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff games.

Rybinski appeared in 52 regular-season games with Hershey in 2023-24, registering 16 points (5g, 11a). The Vancouver, British Columbia native ranked tied for the team lead in shorthanded points (4) and shorthanded assists (3). Rybinski added nine points (5g, 4a) in 19 playoff games, helping the Bears capture their second straight Calder Cup championship.

During his first professional season in 2022-23, Rybinski recorded 18 points (5g, 13a) in 51 games with Hershey. Rybinski ranked tied for third among Bears’ rookies in goals and fourth in assists, points and shots (42). In addition, Rybinski ranked tied for first on Hershey in shorthanded goals (1). Rybinski’s seven shorthanded points (2g, 5a) since 2022-23 leads the Bears in that span.

Rybinski, who was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Capitals on March 1, 2022. In 163 career AHL games with Hershey, Rybinski has recorded 69 points (20g, 49a).

Prior to joining Hershey, Rybinski played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds and Medicine Hat Tigers. Rybinski recorded 176 points (50g, 126a) in 233 games over five seasons, including a career-high 65 points (21g, 44a) in 2021-22 with Seattle.