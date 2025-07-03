Capitals Re-Sign Anthony Beauvillier

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Anthony Beauvillier to a two-year, $5.5 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Beauvillier's contract will carry an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Beauvillier, 29, recorded 25 points (15g, 10a) in 81 games with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024-25. Beauvillier, who was acquired by Washington on March 7, recorded five points (2g, 3a) in 18 regular-season games with the Capitals, all of which came at five-on-five. From his Capitals debut on March 9 to the end of the regular season, Beauvillier ranked third on the team in hits (31), fourth in plus-minus (+3) and seventh in shots (29). The 5’11”, 180-pound forward also added six points (2g, 4a) in 10 playoff games with Washington. At the time of his trade on March 7, Beauvillier ranked second on Pittsburgh in hits (108), third in five-on-five goals (12) and fifth in goals.

Beauvillier was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 Draft. In 631 career NHL games with the Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Capitals, Beauvillier has recorded 271 points (131g, 140a). In addition, Beauvillier has tallied 37 points (18g, 19a) in 65 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native scored a career-high 21 goals in 2017-18 with the Islanders and compiled a career-best 40 points (18g, 22a) in 82 games during the 2022-23 season with New York and Vancouver. Beauvillier has scored 15 or more goals in six of his nine completed NHL seasons.

Internationally, Beauvillier has represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championships, the 2016 World Junior Championship and the 2015 Under-18 World Championship. Beauvillier also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Beauvillier played three seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Shawinigan Cataractes from 2013-16, amassing 206 points (91g, 115a) in 178 games. During the 2014-15 season with Shawinigan, Beauvillier was named to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team after tallying a team-leading 94 points (42g, 52a) in 67 games.