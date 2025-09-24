Capitals Player Program So Kids Can Announces Sweepstakes and Addition of Pierre-Luc Dubois to Program

ARLINGTON, Va. – So Kids Can members announced today a sweepstakes and the addition of Pierre-Luc Dubois to the initiative. Dubois joins Martin Fehervary, Tom Wilson and Elliot in the Morning’s Elliot Segal in the cause. During the 2025-26 season, So Kids Can will raise funds for the Washington, D.C., based nonprofit Go Play DC. Funds will support Go Play DC’s Youth Sports For All program that connects K-8 students from Wards 5,6, 7 and 8 to high-quality after-school and summer sports programs – breaking down financial barriers and expanding access to play.

Through So Kids Can, the players and Segal pledge $50 per Capitals win during the regular-season and $100 per win during the playoffs to Go Play DC. Fans are also encouraged to donate at WashCaps.com/sokidscan.

To kick off the season, So Kids Can and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation announced today the So Kids Can Sweepstakes. The fundraiser offers an exclusive experience for the winner to attend the Wednesday, Oct. 8 Capitals vs. Bruins game and walk the ‘Rock the Red Carpet’ before the Capitals home opener with Wilson. The package includes four lower-bowl tickets and the winner and his or her three guests will have drinks and appetizers with Segal in District E prior to the game. Postgame, the winner and their guests will also meet Dubois, Fehervary and Wilson. To participate, visit SoKidsCan.org.

Fans can enter to win at SoKidsCan.org by purchasing 20 entries for $20, 75 entries for $50, 125 entries for $75 and 200 entries for $100. There also are a limited number of pucks, each autographed by Pierre-Luc Dubois, Martin Fehervary or Tom Wilson, available to purchase at the $100 price point (each purchase includes 200 entries, pucks are available while supplies last and specific player autographs are not guaranteed).

The fundraiser will close at noon ET on Friday, Oct. 3.

So Kids Can was created in 2008 by former Capitals defenseman Mike Green and Elliot Segal to benefit youth-focused, nonprofit organizations. Former Caps forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Brooks Laich joined the cause in 2011, former Caps defenseman Karl Alzner and goaltender Braden Holtby joined in 2015, Wilson joined in 2017, former Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon joined in 2021, Fehervary joined in 2022 and Dubois joined in 2025. To date, So Kids Can has donated $700,000 to charity.