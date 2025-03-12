Capitals Participate in Caps Fore Charity Presented by TVAR Solutions and Dell Technologies

The annual event helps raise funds for MSE Foundation programming

By Washington Capitals
Arlington, VA – The 2024-25 Capitals roster and Capitals alumni participated in Caps Fore Charity presented by TVAR Solutions and Dell Technologies last week. The annual event brings players, alumni, partners and fans together around Topgolf to raise funds for Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation programming.

The entire 2024-25 Capitals roster took part in the event, as well as alumni Peter Bondra and Paul Mulvey. Caps Fore Charity was emceed by Capitals Radio’s John Walton and Monumental Sports Network’s Alexa Landestoy.

The winning team was John Carlson with Miracle4Melanie. The runners up were John Walton and Alexa Landestoy with Team Lenkersdorfer.

TVAR Solutions and Dell Technologies served as the Hole-In-One presenting sponsor. Eagle sponsors included Google, Alibaba, CareFirst, Coyote Promotions, Groupe Engineering, ID Technologies, JSONART, Miracle4Melanie, and ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies. Birdie sponsors included Capitol Outdoor, Chenega MIOS, Hercules Fence and Proximo Capital. Modulex Mid-Atlantic also provided in-kind support.

In addition to partners, fan groups also participated in the event this season.

