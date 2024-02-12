Capitals, MSE Foundation, George Mason University and Baker Donelson Announce Woodbridge, Va., Ball Hockey Rink Project

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, George Mason University, the George Mason University Ice Hockey Club and the national law firm of Baker Donelson announced today a partnership through which the organizations will fund an outdoor ball hockey rink in Woodbridge, Va. Each organization is contributing funds for a $100,000 local cash contribution to the project. The rink will be constructed at the Boys & Girls Club adjacent to the Prince William Ice Center.

In coordination with Prince William County, Prince William Ice Center’s parent companyInnovative Sports Management, and Prince William Parks & Recreation, construction on the rink will begin later this year.

Similar to previous Capitals projects, the rink will be constructed using a Riley Manufactured board system and a branded Mateflex flooring system.