Capitals, MSE Foundation, George Mason University and Baker Donelson Announce Woodbridge, Va., Ball Hockey Rink Project

Proceeds from March 30 GMU Ice Hockey Annual Community Engagement Game to Support Outdoor Rink

PrinceWilliamInline_Graphic
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, George Mason University, the George Mason University Ice Hockey Club and the national law firm of Baker Donelson announced today a partnership through which the organizations will fund an outdoor ball hockey rink in Woodbridge, Va. Each organization is contributing funds for a $100,000 local cash contribution to the project. The rink will be constructed at the Boys & Girls Club adjacent to the Prince William Ice Center.

In coordination with Prince William County, Prince William Ice Center’s parent companyInnovative Sports Management, and Prince William Parks & Recreation, construction on the rink will begin later this year.

Similar to previous Capitals projects, the rink will be constructed using a Riley Manufactured board system and a branded Mateflex flooring system.

rink

GMU Ice Hockey Foundation will host its annual Community Event game on Saturday, March 30, at Prince William Ice Center. Proceeds from the game will benefit Mason Hockey’s financial contribution to the project.

Tickets for the game cost $15 each and are available at the door. Click here to purchase tickets in advance. The event will also feature silent auction items, raffles, Chuck-a-Puck and game of chance, with all proceeds benefitting the Outdoor Rink project. In addition, fans can click here to make a donation.

Since 2015 the Capitals, along with the NHL and NHLPA, have invested over $3.5 million dollars in growing access to the game off the ice through its Hockey School program presented by Capital One and the building of the ball hockey rinks in the Capitals market. The Capitals have refurbished or built 14 ball hockey rinks across D.C., Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. The Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff also holds clinics in conjunction with therefurbishment of each rink to encourage the growth of the game.

