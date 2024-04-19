NHL Announces 2024 Stanley Cup First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

The National Hockey League announced today the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule and broadcast information between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers, which begins Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. All first-round games will be televised on Monumental Sports Network.

Washington will host Game 3, Game 4 and if necessary, Game 6 in the Eastern Conference First Round.

A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round are available via Ticketmaster.com. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

Live-game coverage on Monumental Sports Network will again be led by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin. Monumental Sports Network will surround all playoff games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. The shows will provide news, analysis and commentary for one hour before and after games. The shows will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy and feature analysis from Alan May, with Beninati and Laughlin contributing to coverage. Bruce Boudreau, Tarik El-Bashir, Brent Johnson, Al Koken and Devante Smith-Pelly will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the playoffs.

Capitals Rink Report hosted by El-Bashir and Capitals radio play-by-play voice John Walton will continue as a live game day show from the Capitals morning skate prior to all home and road games. In addition, a special playoffs Capitals Rink Report debuted on Thursday, April 18 in conjunction with the Capitals first playoff practice. The episode is now available to watch on monumentalsportsnetwork.com or the Monumental Sports Network app.

Capitals playoff games and all gameday programs on Monumental Sports Network will be available to fans both on linear tv and via streaming platforms within the network's geographic footprint, stretching from Delaware to Richmond. Fans can watch the games through their Pay TV subscription, on monumentalsportsnetwork.com, or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in. Fans without a Pay TV subscription are invited to purchase a monthly or annual direct-to-consumer membership at monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental Sports Network app.

All Capitals playoff games will broadcast on 106.7 The Fan and on the 24-hour radio channel, Caps Radio 24/7, devoted specifically to the Capitals with play-by-play announcer John Walton and former Capital and analyst Ken Sabourin calling the action. In addition to broadcasting all games, Caps Radio 24/7 will continue to provide instant news and access to the Capitals, including live game audio, exclusive Capitals playoff-related hockey content throughout the day. Listen at capsradio247.com.

The Capitals clinched a playoff berth for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons and for the 33rd time in franchise history. Washington’s 15 playoff appearances since 2007-08 are tied with the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins for the most in the NHL in that span. This year’s first-round series will mark the 10th all-time playoff meeting between the Capitals and Rangers and the first since 2015.

Washington’s lineup features five players with 70 or more career playoff games played (Alex Ovechkin: 147 GP; John Carlson: 123 GP; T.J. Oshie: 102 GP; Tom Wilson: 83 GP; Max Pacioretty: 74 GP), as well as several key contributors slated to make their Stanley Cup Playoff debuts (Charlie Lindgren, Hendrix Lapierre, Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas, Beck Malenstyn, Alex Alexeyev). First year head coach Spencer Carbery guided the Capitals to a record of 40-31-11, while career years and strong play down the stretch from goaltender Charlie Lindgren and forward Dylan Strome helped Washington return to the postseason.

The following is the complete Capitals playoff television schedule in the Washington/Baltimore area for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 against the Rangers: