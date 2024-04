The Capitals will take on the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday at Madison Square Garden and now, they'll have at least a few extra fans screaming for them (or maybe a bottle).

Fans are also encouraged to upload photos of their bundles of joy at WashCaps.com/PlayoffBabies with a chance to win tickets to a 2024-25 Capitals game.

We're sure the little boys and girls will be rooting hard for the Capitals this postseason. Once they are able to raise their arms, that is.