Capitals Loan Vincent Iorio to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Vincent Iorio to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated defenseman Matt Roy from Injured Reserve (IR)

Iorio, 21, has recorded three points (1g, 2a) and a +3 plus-minus rating in nine games with Hershey this season. The Capitals selected Iorio in the second round (55th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

During the 2023-24 season, Iorio recorded 14 points (4g, 10a) in 60 regular-season games with Hershey. The 6’4”, 200-pound defenseman ranked tied for third in goals and fourth in points among Hershey blueliners, while his +26 plus-minus rating led the Bears and ranked 10th in the AHL. Iorio, a two-time Calder Cup champion, was limited to eight playoff games in 2024 due to injury. The Coquitlam, British Columbia native also appeared in six regular-season games with the Capitals in 2023-24 and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 21 against the New York Rangers.

Iorio made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on March 4, 2023 against the San Jose Sharks, becoming the 10th defenseman in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut. Iorio appeared in three games with the Capitals in 2022-23 and 63 regular-season games with Hershey, where he registered 22 points (2g, 20a). Iorio ranked second among Hershey defensemen in assists, points, games played, shots (86) and plus/minus rating (+17) during the 2022-23 season. In 15 Calder Cup Playoff games, Iorio registered five points (1g, 4a), including an assist in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Iorio has recorded one point (0g, 1a) in nine career NHL games with Washington and 39 points (7g, 32a) in 132 AHL games with Hershey.