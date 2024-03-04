Capitals Loan Pierrick Dubé to Hershey

Forward leads Hershey in goals this season with 24

dube loan
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Pierrick Dubé to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Dubé, 23, made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Florida and has posted a +1 plus/minus rating in three games with the Capitals this season. Dubé has also recorded 34 points (24g, 10a) in 50 games with Hershey this season. Dubé’s 24 goals lead the Bears and rank tied for the fourth most in the AHL. In addition, the Lyon, France native ranks tied for first on Hershey in game-winning goals (6) and fifth in points.

Dubé, who signed a two-year, two-way entry level contract with the Capitals on July 2, 2023, recorded 32 points (16g, 16a) in 44 games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL last season. The 5’9”, 185-pound forwardranked first among Laval rookies in points-per-game (0.73) and plus/minus (+10). Dubé also appeared in nine games with the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL in 2022-23, recording 14 points (9g, 5a). In 94 career AHL games with Hershey and Laval, Dubé has registered 66 points (40g, 26a).

Prior to making his professional debut in 2021-22, Dubé recorded 149 points (75g, 74a) in 219 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts, Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Shawinigan Cataractes, including a career-high 45 points (19g, 26a) in 56 games with Quebec in 2019-20.

News Feed

Caps Suffer Coyote Ugly Setback, 5-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Face Coyotes in Homestand Finale

Caps Fly by Philly, 5-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Sign Zac Funk

Caps Clash with Flyers on Friday

Wings Fly Past Caps, 8-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Finish Set of Back-to-Backs in Detroit

Caps Open Six-Pack on Sens in 6-3 Win

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko

Caps Host Ottawa

Panthers Nip Caps in OT, 3-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Clash with Cats in Florida

Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre