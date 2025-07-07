Capitals Loan Milton Gästrin to MoDo of Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Milton Gästrin to MoDo of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

The Capitals selected Gästrin, 18, in the second round (37th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year entry-level contract on July 3. Gästrin was ranked third among all international skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

The 6’1”, 194-pound forward spent the 2024-25 season with MoDo’s junior team (Sweden-Jr.), recording 42 points (18g, 24a) in 40 games played. Gästrin, who served as an alternate captain, led the team in goals and ranked second in assists and points. The Örnsköldsvik, Sweden native also made his professional debut and appeared in eight regular-season games with MoDo of the Swedish Hockey League (Sweden-1).

Internationally, Gästrin has captained Sweden at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. At the 2025 Under-18 World Championship, Gästrin earned a silver medal after tallying 10 points (3g, 7a) in seven games.