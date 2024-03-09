Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Shepard, 28, has a record of 2-1-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage in four games with the Capitals this season. Shepard made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. On Nov. 11 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game’s First Star in a 4-1 Washington win. In 26 games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 21-3-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts. Shepard ranks second in the AHL in in goals-against average, tied for third in wins and tied for sixth in save percentage.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The 6'0", 219-pound goaltender ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard, who was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs, started all 20 playoff games for the Bears,posting a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts en route to the franchise’s league-record 12th championship. In 71 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 49-14-7 with a 2.05 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and five shutouts.